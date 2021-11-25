Joe Kazadi Joins 'Scandal', Fans React: "I Hope He Plays a Villain"

Joe Kazadi has joined the star-studded cats of Scandal! and his fans can't wait to watch him in the soapie

The actor is known in Mzansi for his role in The Queen and for slaying his character in Isono

His good news was shared on social media by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela but he did not reveal which role the star will portray in the telenovela

Joe Kazadi has bagged a role in Scandal!. The former The Queen star fans have shared mixed reactions to the news. Most of them said they can't wait to see which role the star will play in the soapie.

Joe Kazadi has joined the star-studded cast of 'Scandal'. @king_kazadi

Source: Instagram

The Isono actor's good news was shared on Twitter by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Thursday, 25 November. He did not reveal what role Joe will play in the star-studded telenovela, reports ZAlebs.

Peeps took to Phil's comment section to share their views after Phil announced the news. Check out some of their comments below:

@nonigatlin said:

"He was bad on The Queen, how he got another role??? 6 pack."

@KhumaloDanica wrote:

"The actress who played Dollar's wife was the worst on The Queen but she was good on Generations. It was The Queen not the actor. Joe is good on Isono and he has played other roles too and he was good."

@wemalevels commented:

"Scandal is the only soapie making sense right now."

@chulu_mok said:

"Scandal has been boring since the new cast joined."

@KhumaloDanica wrote:

"I hope he plays a villain. Some people say he can't act but I beg to differ.I have seen him playing an abusive partner and he killed that role."

@stoffel_zane commentded

"I love him on Isono."

@Skizo_Mkhize added:

"@etvScandal will absolutely stretch him as an actor! The talent is on another level."

Source: Briefly.co.za