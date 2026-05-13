Rassie Erasmus has named a 40-man Springbok squad for the second alignment camp in Cape Town as preparations continue for the international season

The group features a mix of experienced players and emerging talent, including several uncapped players set to gain exposure to the national setup

The camp forms part of the Springboks’ long-term planning, designed to build depth and align players with the team’s systems and standards

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Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, announced a 40-man squad for the second alignment camp to be held in Cape Town.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus named a 40-man squad for the second alignment camp in Cape Town. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

This follows the first camp, which took place in February. Erasmus described the selected group as “purpose and goal-driven”, with the squad including two players who received their first call-ups in Sibabalwe Mahashe and Zekhethelo Siyaya.

Also included in the squad are Vodacom Bulls scrum-half Embrose Papier, who recently broke Joost van der Westhuizen’s record, as well as Francke Horn, Andre-Hugo Venter and Henco van Wyk, all of whom have attended alignment camps before.

Rassie Erasmus explains the idea behind the camp

Several senior players are currently sidelined due to injury. Erasmus said the camp is designed to give these players exposure to the team’s structures and systems, with an eye on the next two seasons and beyond.

The squad, consisting of 25 forwards and 15 backline players, will assemble for the camp from Tuesday, 19 to Thursday, 21 May. It includes 10 uncapped players in Paul de Villiers, Bathobele Hlekani, Francke Horn, Mahashe, Riley Norton, Haashim Pead, Siyaya, Emmanuel Tshituka, Van Wyk and Jaco Williams, six of whom also attended the first alignment camp in March.

Rassie speaks on new faces

Erasmus said it is an exciting group of players and he has been encouraged by how they have made their mark in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship, as well as during their teams’ Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup campaigns this season.

“This camp will be a good opportunity to expose those invited to our setup and the standards expected of the national coaches,” said Erasmus.

“We are looking forward to involving Sibabalwe Mahashe, Zekhethelo Siyaya, Andre-Hugo Venter, Embrose Papier, Francke Horn and Henco van Wyk at this camp as we continue to build squad depth.”

Erasmus added that several players are currently unavailable due to injury but are expected to return soon, noting that they already understand how the team operates and what will be expected of them.

He explained that the purpose of the alignment camp is to expose players to the Springboks’ environment, standards and systems. Erasmus said those not involved at present, whether through injury or workload management, remain part of the plans and are following individual timelines in their development and return to action.

As seen in the post below:

The Springboks will open their 2026 season against the Barbarians on 20 June in Gqeberha, before officially kicking off their international season in the Nations Championship with a clash against England on 4 July, as preparations continue through the alignment camp system aimed at strengthening squad depth and long-term planning.

The intensity will rise further with a four-Test series against the All Blacks, culminating in Baltimore, USA, 12,800 kilometres from home.

Springboks will play against the Barbarians in June. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth speaks on retirement

Briefly News previously reported that Eben Etzebeth had spoken about the possibility of retiring from his decorated rugby career.

The Springbok lock is the most-capped player in the team’s history, with 138 Test appearances since making his debut in 2012, and is a double Rugby World Cup winner.

Source: Briefly News