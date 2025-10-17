The Springboks will host the All Blacks in a highly anticipated 2026 tour across Johannesburg and Cape Town

Fans can expect clashes against top provincial teams ahead of the four-Test series

The tour marks a major milestone in the historic rivalry between South Africa and New Zealand

South African Rugby and New Zealand Rugby have confirmed that the long-awaited Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour will take place in 2026, with Test matches scheduled in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The announcement was made jointly by both unions on Thursday, 16 October 2025.

Following their recent Rugby Championship triumph, the Springboks will host the All Blacks next year, giving fans a fresh, thrilling experience in one of the sport’s oldest and most celebrated rivalries.

Springboks vs All Blacks: Tour details and fixtures

Next year, South Africa will welcome New Zealand for an action-packed series in August and September. The All Blacks will first face the country’s top provincial teams, the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls, and Lions, before meeting the Springboks in a four-Test series.

The first three Tests will be held at Ellis Park, DHL Stadium, and FNB Stadium, while the final Test will take place at a neutral international venue to be confirmed.

This tour comes after the two sides played twice during the recent Rugby Championship, with New Zealand winning the first match 24-17 at Eden Park, before South Africa handed the All Blacks their heaviest home defeat with a 43-10 victory in Wellington.

Historic rivalry and future tours

The 2026 tour will mark 30 years since New Zealand last toured South Africa, a series that included eight matches and concluded with the All Blacks winning the Test series 2-1. Looking ahead, the 2030 edition will see South Africa embark on its first professional-era tour to New Zealand, completing the reciprocal arrangement.

This inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour will replace the 2026 Rugby Championship, which will pause for one year before returning in 2027.

“This historic rivalry between two proud rugby nations has created over a century of unforgettable moments on the field, including two Rugby World Cup finals,” said SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer.

“Last year showed us just how much it means for Springbok fans to host the All Blacks, and we’re excited to welcome them back next year as we reignite this legendary rivalry. This announcement promises even more intensity, tactical battles, and unpredictability, reinforcing why this clash is considered one of the fiercest in the sport.”

Mark Robinson, CEO of New Zealand Rugby, added:

“The competition between the All Blacks and Springboks is intense, yet built on a foundation of history and mutual respect. Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry captures everything that makes traditional tours special while creating new experiences for fans. Each of the eight matches on this tour will celebrate the sport, whether supporters are in New Zealand, cheering from South Africa, or following from anywhere around the world.”

