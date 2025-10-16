A South African fan went viral for showing how he saved money specifically to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, inspiring others to plan

The 2026 tournament will be hosted across three nations for the first time and expanded to 48 teams, giving fans more action-packed matches to enjoy

Supporters praised the video for its inspiring story of dedication and preparation, sparking discussions about ticket planning and travel strategies

South Africans are inspired by a viral video showing a fan’s World Cup savings and preparations for Bafana Bafana’s 2026 journey.

A portrait showed a Bafana Bafana fan smiling proudly after the team qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Erlton Silva, Mohamed Tagwldin

Source: Getty Images

South African football fans are buzzing after a video posted by Instagram user @_iamsphe on 15 October 2025 went viral, showing one fan proudly displaying his bank account balance saved specifically for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The man said that he had just started saving and had currently saved R50 so far, and is building it up over time ahead of the 2026 tournament. The excitement comes as Bafana Bafana officially qualified for the World Cup, which will be hosted for the first time across three nations, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Fans are already looking forward to the opening match in Mexico City on 11 June 2026, and the final in New Jersey on 19 July 2026.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest yet, expanding to 48 teams and lasting a record 39 days, making it the most ambitious tournament in history. For South African supporters, the expanded format means an extra knockout round, with a round of 32 providing more opportunities to see Bafana Bafana compete against some of the best teams in the world. Ticket prices and the logistics of travelling to three different host countries have prompted fans to start saving early, just like the man in the video, highlighting the dedication and passion of South Africa’s football community. This tournament will also mark the first time since 1994 that the World Cup returns to the United States, albeit in a much larger format with 12 four-team groups.

FIFA 2026 preparation inspires fans

Within just two days of posting, the video shared by user @_iamsphe went viral, racking up thousands of likes, comments, and shares across multiple platforms. Fans were amazed at the dedication it took to start saving with only R50, seeing it as an inspiring example of preparation for the global sporting event. The video’s popularity also sparked conversations about fan commitment and creative ways supporters are finding to attend matches, showing how social media can connect fans with the larger excitement of the tournament. It has become a trending topic among South African football enthusiasts, with people sharing their own savings strategies and travel plans in response.

Reactions to the viral post were overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers expressing excitement, pride, and motivation to start saving for the World Cup themselves. People appreciated the story for capturing the spirit of anticipation around Bafana Bafana’s participation in the 2026 tournament, reflecting the strong connection between fans and their national team. The video served as a reminder of how football unites communities, inspires planning and discipline, and generates hope and excitement for the months leading up to the games. Overall, it left many South Africans feeling optimistic and motivated as the countdown to the biggest tournament in football history began.

A dedicated Bafana Bafana supporter showed preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US. Image: iamsphe

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to his bank balance

Oratile 360 said:

“December plans have shifted. New financial commitments. 🙌”

Khanyi Thabethe asked:

“Sisazo thenga the New Jersey? 😭”

Sphiw3_r commented:

“Access anytime? 😂”

Labitermsindo wrote:

“Cebo, masivuleni bank elilodwa for us who are doing yabo. 😂😂”

Jabu Macdonald added:

“Start saving R100 every day. 😭🤣”

4kekana said:

“Mara, we need to change that ‘access anytime’. 😭😭”

Sbu Deluxe commented:

“‘Access anytime’, it’ll be 0.00 by the end of the day.”

Londwa Sibisi wrote:

“Lol, then rockingthedaisies brings Drake next year, nah, I’m staying at home!”

