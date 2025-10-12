Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has responds to claims whether the absence of Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng had any impact on their performance against Zimbabwe.

South Africa struggled to penetrate the Warriors’ resolute defence and were forced to settle for a goalless draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night.

Broos on Mofokeng's absence against Zimbabwe

After the match, Broos was questioned about the absence of the injured Mofokeng, who was replaced by Mduduzi Shabalala.

Broos declined to comment on the absence of certain players during his post-match press conference, stating that it would be unfair to those who featured in the game.

He emphasised that the players gave their all in pursuit of victory, saying they delivered a strong performance and fought hard, even though the result did not go as hoped. Broos added that it would be too easy to blame the draw on missing individuals, insisting he would not do that.

