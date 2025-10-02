Hugo Broos has named his Bafana Bafana squad for the decisive World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda this October

South Africa must secure maximum points after losing top spot in Group C due to FIFA’s three-point deduction for fielding Teboho Mokoena

Fans and analysts shared mixed reactions to the squad, with Briefly News securing exclusive insight from football analyst Brighton Bafana

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos on Thursday, 2 October 2025, named his squad for the final two FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

South Africa face Zimbabwe on 10 October at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban before clashing with Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on 14 October.

The two fixtures will determine whether Hugo Broos’ men book their place at next year’s World Cup, to be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Hugo Broos Announces Bafana Bafana Squad for Final World Cup Qualifiers

Bafana lost top spot in Group C after FIFA docked them three points for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena in their 2-0 win against Lesotho in March. The decision has placed added pressure on Broos’ side to secure maximum points in their final two matches.

Who is part of the squad?

Broos kept faith with most of the players who featured in recent matches against Lesotho and Nigeria.

Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper Ronwen Williams leads the goalkeeping department alongside Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine.

Rising Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has been a revelation this season, received another call-up and joins his captain Nkosinathi Sibisi in defence, which also features Sundowns’ Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau.

Despite the controversy, Teboho Mokoena retained his place in midfield. He will compete with Orlando Pirates’ new arrivals Oswin Appollis and Sipho Mbule for starting spots.

Up front, Broos opted for Burnley striker Lyle Foster, Cape Town City’s Iqraam Rayners, Saudi-based Mohau Nkota, and Pirates’ teenage sensation Relebohile Mofokeng.

Hugo Broos Announces Bafana Bafana Squad for Final World Cup Qualifiers

Fans react to the squad announcement

Supporters took to social media to share mixed reactions to Broos’ selections:

@RayMaboya:

"Finally, Mali Khoza gets his senior National Team call-up. This is a very strong squad. We should be able to qualify."

@snyman_6:

"Malibongwe Drive made it to the squad 🔥🔥"

@SandileMntambo1:

"Where's Siya Ngezana? He adds something into our game."

@BonitoFlakes_T:

"I don't like the Moremi & Sithole selection."

@peacenationone:

"Some of my favourites are not here, like Basadien as a back-up to Modiba. But overall, I’m happy with this selection. It’s the best we’ve got. The thing I like about Broos is he will give you a chance until you prove him wrong. Moremi, don’t baaiza, grab your chance boy."

@TallAzzJay:

"You guys are just choosing Lyle Foster because he plays in the EPL. Mabasa is better than that guy. His problem is that he is playing in South Africa."

@Evidence_Shongw:

"Guys, let’s check if there’s no player with two yellow cards in the squad."

@MisterMneti:

"No excuses from this squad, six points should be a given."

@MandiDlula:

"Not a single Chiefs player."

See the full list below:

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, football analyst Brighton Bafana shared his insights on Broos’ selections:

“This squad reflects a balance between consistency and trust in young talent. Players like Mofokeng and Mbokazi bring freshness that can make a difference against sides like Zimbabwe and Rwanda.”

“Despite the controversy, keeping Teboho Mokoena was the right call. He remains one of South Africa’s most complete midfielders, and his presence is crucial for stability in the middle of the park.”

“The challenge for Broos is turning this quality into six points. Anything less than maximum results will be seen as a failure, especially after the FIFA sanction that set us back in Group C.”

