South Africa’s World Cup qualifying campaign has hit an unexpected hurdle, leaving fans and pundits questioning what comes next

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has spoken out, signalling that accountability will be sought and promising a thorough investigation into the situation

The ruling has also shifted the dynamics in Group C, making the national team’s upcoming matches more crucial than ever

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has issued a strong response to FIFA’s decision regarding Bafana Bafana’s use of Teboho Mokoena in March during a World Cup qualifier, a match South Africa initially won 2-0.

On Monday, 29 September 2025, FIFA ruled that South Africa would be docked three points, dropping the team to second place in Group C.

McKenzie, who had previously criticised the Football Federation of Benin on social media for lodging the complaint, later posted a detailed statement on X (formerly Twitter).

He acknowledged that the incident had “brought South Africa into disrepute” and stressed the need for the country to “take full responsibility” for the administrative oversight. He also thanked FIFA for its swift action.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctioned the South African Football Association (SAFA) for fielding an ineligible player, recording a 0–3 forfeit loss for Bafana Bafana.

SAFA was fined CHF 10,000, and Teboho Mokoena, at the centre of the controversy, received a formal warning. McKenzie confirmed that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) will lead a full investigation into the “incompetence” that led to the sanction, with a comprehensive report to be shared publicly to prevent future mistakes.

Group C standings shake-up

Before FIFA’s ruling, South Africa topped Group C with 17 points from eight matches, while Benin trailed closely on 14 points.

After the sanction, Bafana Bafana now sit on 14 points, falling behind Benin on goal difference or head-to-head results, depending on CAF/FIFA tiebreakers.

Bafana Bafana’s must-win fixtures

With only two matches left in the qualification campaign, South Africa faces a difficult road ahead:

vs Zimbabwe: Friday, 10 October, 18:00

vs Rwanda: Tuesday, 14 October, 18:00

Benin will face Rwanda and Nigeria in their remaining fixtures, meaning Bafana Bafana must secure maximum points and rely on other results to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

McKenzie showed love and support to Mokoena who played the game while he was ineligible. South Africans also had something to say on the issue.

South Africans expressed their frustrations online:

@thats_britz:

"@GaytonMcK, we need to make some changes at SAFA and the PSL. Danny and Ivan should be rested. Need fresh minds 😩."

@Vhangona4:

"Before you resign today, can you fire the SAFA administration? The new minister will just have to appoint new leadership."

@DeekayMolaba:

"We do, but he also had a responsibility to assist the administrator or whoever."

