Kaizer Chiefs will be without three of their key players for their must-win match against Kabuscorp SCP in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round

The Betway Premiership giants narrowly lost the first leg 1-0 in Angola, and need a win in the second leg to progress to the next round

Amakhosi supporters shared their thoughts on the unavailability of three of their players for the game against the Angolan side on social media

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze has confirmed that one of their summer signings could not be registered, while two other key players have been sidelined by injury ahead of their crucial CAF Confederation Cup clash with Kabuscorp on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

The Premier Soccer League giants will face the Angolan Girabola side in the second leg of their first-round preliminary qualifier, a must-win encounter as they aim to overturn the 1-0 defeat they suffered in the first leg last week.

The Glamour Boys will still be without their head coach, Nasreddine Nabi, who is said to have decided to part ways with them after just 13 months with the club. The Soweto giants released an official statement concerning the issue, as both parties are yet to make a final decision on the ongoing matter.

Chiefs' trio ruled out of Kabuscorp clash

Khanyisa Mayo, who scored on his debut during Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-1 draw against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium in midweek Betway Premiership after joining the PSL side on loan this summer, will be unavailable for this weekend’s clash at the same venue, as he arrived after the CAF qualifying registration deadline.

Additionally, former Orlando Pirates stars Paseka Mako and Siphesihle Ndlovu, who both joined Amakhosi in the summer, have been ruled out through injury, with assistant coach Cedric Kaze confirming they won’t recover in time for Saturday’s clash against Kabuscorp.

“After the last game against Marumo, unfortunately, Mayo won’t feature because he isn’t registered; the deadline had already passed before he arrived,” Kaze explained.

“We’ll also be without Paseka Mako and Ndlovu tomorrow. He picked up an injury in the last match.”

Fans react to Chiefs trio omission

mrdjmavi wrote:

"My concern is in the middle of the field. We seem to lack power in there. We need someone who can create and drive forcefully drive into that final third. We need fresh ideas at 10. If Maboe is still not fit, then maybe it is time to give Chislett a run. Mdu and Sirino are not producing"

Tumie_ZAA reacted:

"Mako and monyane were released by pirates for spending quality time in hospital."

bushy_cor shared:

"Not "unable to be registered" but was signed after the registration period was closed."

KhanyileGibbs added:

"Thank God no Mako, play Cross as the LCB and McCarthy as LB."

This is a big blow for Amakhosi as they needed all their important players for this particular fixture, which could condemn them to an early exit from continental football this campaign.

A win for Kaizer Chiefs will bring relief at Naturena, with the ongoing issue with Nabi still trending and also their recent drop in form in the Betway Premiership.

Several coaches have been linked with the Soweto-based club, but they've decided to stick with Nabi's assistants, Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, for the time being.

