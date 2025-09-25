Siya Kolisi had his Sharks teammates join him in his signature dance, with hilarious results that fans loved

The Springboks skipper, known for his viral July popcorn-dance clip, led the moves before rating his teammates’ efforts

Kolisi’s return to the Sharks in September 2024 has boosted the Durban side ahead of a tough season hit by Aphelele Fassi’s long-term injury

Sharks players took on the challenge of doing Siya Kolisi’s famous dance, delivering some hilarious efforts.

The Springboks captain is well known for his love of dancing. Back in July 2025, he broke the internet with a clip of himself dancing while carrying a box of popcorn, seemingly without a care in the world.

In the latest video shared by his club, the Sharks, on Tuesday, 22 September, Kolisi can be seen leading his teammates in the dance before they take turns emulating his moves, and getting rated out of 10.

Watch the video below:

Siya Kolisi officially rejoined the Sharks in September 2024 after a stint with Racing 92 in France. The two-time World Cup winner previously spent three seasons in Durban between 2021 and 2023, making 31 appearances and scoring four tries.

The 33-year-old’s return capped off a blockbuster transfer window for the Sharks, who also secured the signatures of fellow Springboks André Esterhuizen, Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Ruan Dreyer and Jordan Hendrikse, along with loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka.

Sharks season preview

The Sharks were dealt a major setback when fullback Aphelele Fassi suffered a serious leg injury against the All Blacks in Wellington. Coach John Plumtree confirmed the blow, saying:

“I am not sure of the full nature of it, but it was a serious injury that will require surgery. He will be out for at least six months.”

This means Fassi is only expected back in January. Fortunately, the Sharks boast depth out wide with 2019 World Cup winner Makazole Mapimpi still firing and eager to chase more success in the twilight of his career.

Lukhanyo Am is also set to return from injury and will be hungry for early action, while youngster Ethan Hooker is expected to provide additional spark on the wing.

Kolisi’s influence could once again prove crucial. He was the standout performer in his previous spell at the Sharks, leading in both work rate and overall impact.

Kolisi will lead the Springboks this coming Saturday when they face Argentina in Durban. He will be playing in his 97th Test match and will be hoping to cap it with a victory.

South Africa are the defending Rugby Championship winners, and they will have to win the Durban game before the reverse fixture in Twickenham.

