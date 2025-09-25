Jesse Kriel has been omitted from the Springboks squad for their upcoming match against Argentina, raising questions among fans

The Springboks are preparing for the final Rugby Championship fixtures, with the first game scheduled for this weekend

Head coach Rassie Erasmus is exploring tactical combinations, blending experienced players with emerging talent for the clash

The Springboks are gearing up for the last round of Rugby Championship fixtures against Argentina, with the first match scheduled for Saturday, 27 September 2025, in Durban.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus named a largely unchanged lineup from the one that retained the Freedom Cup after a dominant 43-10 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington on 13 September.

Erasmus’s exclusion of captain Jesse Kriel has raised eyebrows, as Kriel has been a key member of the team this season, stepping in during regular captain Siya Kolisi’s injury absences. Kriel’s last outing came in the 24-17 loss to the All Blacks in Eden Park three weeks ago.

The coach explained that most changes to the squad were driven by injuries and tactical considerations.

He said that Canaan Moodie had previously formed a centre combination with Damian de Allende, while Damian and Lukhanyo Am had also paired at the centre position.

Lukhanyo is expected to return soon with the United Rugby Championship, making him a contender in the near future.

Centre combinations and tactical adjustments

Erasmus highlighted that Canaan Moodie and Andre Esterhuizen make a strong pairing, with Andre providing valuable impact off the bench.

Playing closer to the ball allows Moodie to make instinctive decisions, rather than being positioned on the wing alongside the fullback. The coach added that, like Damian Willemse, Moodie is a naturally instinctive player.

He also noted that bringing Damian de Allende into the lineup while Andre Esterhuizen starts on the bench was part of exploring tactical combinations.

Erasmus reassured fans that Jesse Kriel will continue to feature prominently in future matches, emphasising that experimenting with combinations helps the team stay adaptable.

Bonus points could prove vital

With Australia and New Zealand expected to push hard in the closing rounds, Erasmus has hinted that South Africa may need more than just victories to secure the title. Bonus-point wins are being targeted, though he acknowledged the difficulty of outscoring a stubborn Pumas side.

“The players are fresh and charged up. We’ll leave no stone unturned in preparing for what we know will be an immense battle,” Erasmus added.

Erasmus confirmed that several key players are unavailable due to injuries. Among them are Lood de Jager (lock), Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), and Aphelele Fassi (fullback), all of whom were injured during the New Zealand tour.

