The Springboks are preparing for their next game in the Rugby Championship against the Pumas of Argentina at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Rassie Erasmus looks on ahead of the Rugby Championship match between the All Blacks and Springboks at Sky Stadium on September 13, 2025, in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Joe Allison

Rassie Erasmus released the final squad and line-up to face the Pumas earlier this week, with some notable names missing and key players left out due to injuries.

One player who should have made the squad but missed out due to injury is Aphelele Fassi. The 27-year-old suffered a severe injury against the All Blacks of New Zealand and underwent surgery, which will keep him out of action for four to six months.

With Fassi's injury, Damian Willemse was drafted back into the fullback position, while Jesse Kriel failed to make the squad.

Two-time World Cup winner leaves Boks camp

Erasmus decided to call up Willie le Roux to train with the team ahead of the game against the Pumas, but the two-time Rugby World Cup winner has left the team camp.

Rassie confirmed that the recall was mainly for Le Roux to train with the team, as he's not part of the squad list called up for the match.

Le Roux returned to the Springboks camp on Sunday. His involvement was only temporary, aimed at helping the team with training and preparations ahead of their upcoming clash against Argentina in Durban.

The veteran Springbok has since rejoined the Bulls and earned a spot in their matchday 23 for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship opener against the Ospreys at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The 36-year-old and the Springbok coaching staff are well aware that his chances of featuring in the next Rugby World Cup are slim to none, as there are upcoming youngsters who can fill his place in the squad.

Willie le Roux in action during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Romania. Photo: Jan Kruger

While Le Roux’s leadership and experience remain highly valuable and were key factors in his recent involvement in the team’s training sessions, it would be counterproductive to limit opportunities for other fullbacks to gain crucial game time and exposure in high-pressure match situations.

It’s not yet confirmed if Le Roux will travel with the team for the second round of the tie against the Pumas in London.

Springboks suffer another injury blow

Briefly News earlier reported that Springboks suffered another injury blow ahead of their important fixture against Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Erasmus's side are hoping to retain the Rugby Championship title this year, but they will have to defeat the Pumas to move up on the log.

They've already lost Fassi to injury, while Lood de Jager is also omitted before facing another setback.

