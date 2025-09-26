The Springboks have suffered a last-minute injury issue ahead of their must-win match against the Pumas of Argentina

Rassie Erasmus has been forced to make a late change in his starting line-up because of an injury problem

Springboks fans react to the news about the withdrawal of the key player on social media

The Springboks have been hit with another major injury setback ahead of their mouthwatering clash against the Pumas of Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

South Africa will play host to the Pumas in the first round of the tie at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban, before travelling to London for the second leg.

Rassie Erasmus has had to cope with numerous injury problems in his squad and had to omit some of his key players who were affected.

Aphelele Fassi was expected to make the list after his performance against the All Blacks of New Zealand, but failed to recover from the injury he suffered in the match and has undergone surgery, which will see him out of action for four to six months.

Grant Williams is another player who was removed from the squad after sustaining a minor injury.

Springboks star withdraws ahead of Argentina clash

With a day left to the match, the Springboks released an official statement on their website to confirm the withdrawal of Ox Nche from the team due to a minor injury.

The Bok prop suffered a niggle and has been replaced by Boan Venter in the starting lineup, while Marco van Staden has been drafted to the bench.

"Springbok prop Boan Venter will start Saturday’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash against the Pumas at Hollywoodbets Kings Park, with Marco van Staden being drafted onto the bench, following the withdrawal of Ox Nche from the team on Friday due to a niggle," the statement reads.

Nche’s late withdrawal forced a reshuffle in the Springboks’ lineup, with Boan Venter, originally listed among the replacements, being promoted to the starting front row alongside Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit. Jan-Hendrik Wessels will now take on the role of backup prop, while Marco van Staden provides cover at hooker from the bench.

The news about Nche's withdrawal from the squad sparked conversations among fans on social media.

Drop Kick said:

"Ox out with a niggle. Marco van Staden onto bench. Only Rassie! Genius of hybrid players Wessels covers Prop and Hooker, Van Staden Flank and Hooker, Esterhuizen Centre and Flank, Actually strengthens our bomb squad bench, Louw, Wessels, RG, Kwagga, Van Staden, Esterhuizen."

Maxwell Africa wrote:

"Wessels can still do throw in at line outs.... Marco just play hooker in scrums, and now Boks also has an extra loose forward in open play... That's brilliant!!"

Lebsta shared:

"One result of Kitsie’s unfortunate injury is how much rugby Ox has had to play for the Boks over the last two years. Of the 5 games in Europe to come, he should only play v France & Ireland IMO. He’s too important to the side to not be managed well."

Ashley Pieterse reacted:

"Not good news, but Ox needed a break anyway. He plays almost non-stop. Time for his replacement to show his quality."

Apoyo_son commented:

"A big loss but tbh we need to rest him a little bit."

Sobz added:

"Huge loss. He's extremely durable but he's played so much rugby in the past year. Definitely needed a break."

