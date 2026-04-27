A Cape Town rugby teen’s life was cut short in a violent incident that has left his community in shock and mourning

Police have confirmed details surrounding a robbery attack that turned deadly, with suspects now facing court proceedings

His mother has broken her silence, sharing an emotional account of grief and unanswered questions following the tragedy

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A 17-year-old rugby player from Cape Town has been mourned by his family as they continue to grapple with the tragedy and search for answers following the senseless killing of their son during a robbery attack.

Junaide September lost his life in a tragic incident on Saturday, 18 April 2026, while walking home from rugby practice in Ravensmead, Cape Town. He was accompanied by his cousin and another man at the time. He was described by friends as a promising rugby talent with dreams of one day playing for the Springboks.

Police confirm stabbing during robbery attempt

South African Police Service spokesperson for the Western Cape, Constable Ndakhe Gwala, confirmed that reports indicate two men attempted to rob the trio and stabbed them during the incident.

Junaide succumbed to his injuries, while his companions survived but were left injured. According to Netwerk24, two suspects appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 20 April. Junaide’s mother spoke to The Citizen in an emotional interview, describing the pain of her loss and saying it still feels like a dream.

“I remember his friends coming to our home on the night of the incident; all they told me was that my son had been hurt. As I was heading to the scene, I was hoping that he was alive, but when I got there, he was already dead,” she said.

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She added that police later allowed her to see his body.

“Looking at my son, I was in shock. I just went down on my knees and said a small prayer for him,” she said.

Promising rugby career cut short

She described Junaide as a lively young man who was loved by many. He was a Grade 11 learner at Valhalla High School and played rugby for his school, Elsies River High, and the Silverleaf Rugby Club.

His mother said his biggest dream was to pursue rugby professionally, playing mainly as a wing and fullback. He had been awarded a scholarship to a school in Pretoria and was due to leave in June. She said he was extremely excited about the opportunity. Beyond rugby, he was passionate about serving his community, which inspired his desire to join the army.

Like many grieving parents in South Africa, Junaide’s mother hopes justice will be served.

“Junaide was such a kind soul. He brought joy to so many people around him. All that he was robbed of was a cellphone. Why take an innocent life for a cellphone? It is not fair that mothers and families are being robbed of their loved ones,” she said.

Junaide’s funeral is expected to take place on 2 May.

Briefly News reached out to the Western Cape NPA, which had not commented at the time of publication.

This incident echoes previous tragedies, including the 2025 stabbing death of rugby player Sive Tshaka, as well as a hijacking case in Springs that also claimed the life of another rugby figure.

Former rugby captain’s holiday ends in tragedy

Briefly News previously reported that a former JBM Hertzog High School (now Bloemfontein High School) head boy and rugby captain was left with a serious neck injury following a freak beach accident in Jeffreys Bay earlier this month.

The former school leader, who captained the school’s rugby team before matriculating, was injured while on holiday in the popular Eastern Cape coastal town during the festive break.

Source: Briefly News