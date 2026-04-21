The family of Faisal Ul Rehman is in deep mourning after he was killed in a road rage shooting in Emmarentia

His wife, Tehseen Zahara Faisal, and children were also injured and left traumatised

Relatives describe overwhelming grief as they prepare to send his body to Pakistan for burial

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The family of Faisal Ul Rehman is in deep mourning after he was killed in a road rage shooting. Image:@trendingblog247/ X

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — The family of Faisal Ul Rehman, 48, is grappling with unimaginable grief after a road rage incident in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, claimed his life and left his wife and children injured and devastated.

For more than a day after the shooting, Rehman’s wife, Tehseen Zahara Faisal, lay in a hospital bed recovering from gunshot wounds to her hand and shoulder, unaware that her husband had been killed in the same incident.

Rehman's family speaks out

According to IOL, Family members say they struggled with the unbearable task of withholding the truth from her while she was being treated. Eventually, they were forced to tell her so she could make the painful decision about her husband’s final resting place.

Muhammad Wasi Haider, Rehman’s nephew, spoke about how the daughter is doing. Haider, who identified his uncle’s body at the mortuary, said the family remains in deep emotional distress.

“My brain is not working. I saw the children yesterday. They are a bit better, but still in a very difficult state,” he said

He described Rehman as a hardworking father and businessman who supported not only his immediate family, but also extended relatives in Pakistan.

“He was the sole provider for many households. His death has left many people without support

"He was a very good man," he said.

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The road rage incident

According to Gauteng police, the incident began with a minor collision on Barry Hertzog Avenue, which escalated into a fistfight and then a shooting. A 58-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to appear in court.

A widely circulated video of the scene shows the young daughter crying uncontrollably over her father’s body on the roadside, while her younger brother attempts to perform CPR on him. Their injured mother is seen sitting nearby, wounded and in shock.

While police continue their investigation into murder and attempted murder, the family says their immediate focus is on laying Rehman to rest and caring for those left behind.

“My first concern is to get the funeral done. Right now, we are just trying to hold the family together,” Haider said quietly.

The family has since decided that Rehman’s body will be flown to Pakistan for burial, a decision made while they continue to care for the couple’s two children, who witnessed the traumatic aftermath of the shooting.

State will not prosecute involved in road rage incident

In related news, the man who was involved in a deadly road rage incident in Johannesburg will not be prosecuted. This was after the state found insufficient evidence to prosecute him when he appeared in court on 21 April 2026. Mohammed Yusuf Razak said that the video of the incident, which happened on 19 April, is clear and shows the sequence of events as they unfolded. He added that everything fits with his client's version of events.

The road rage incident happened on Barry Hertzog Avenue in Emmarentia. Image:@KatyKatopodis/ X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans were furious after a motorist was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another motorist during a road-rage incident in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, on 19 April 2026. At that time, reports stated that a 58-year-old man was arrested and would appear before the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on 21 April. The suspect and the victim got into an altercation, which turned violent.

Source: Briefly News