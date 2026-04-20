South Africans condemned the alleged actions of a motorist whose road rage claimed lives

The incident happened in Johannesburg, and a clash between two motorists turned deadly

The motorist was arrested, and South Africans were fuming that lives were lost over road rage

Briefly News spoke to Arrive Alive CEO Advocate Johan Jonck, who called for motorists to remain calm

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A road rage incident resulted in one person's death in Johannesburg. Image: Jub Rubjob and Brothers91

Source: Getty Images

EMMARENTIA, JOHANNESBURG– South Africans were furious after a motorist was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another motorist during a road-rage incident in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, on 19 April 2026.

According to SABC News, a 58-year-old man was arrested and will appear before the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on 21 April. The suspect and the victim got into an altercation, which turned violent.

Road rage incident results in death

The motorists’ altercation escalated when one of the motorists' passengers, believed to be one of their wives, ran to the vehicle and got a firearm. The second driver produced his firearm, and a shooting took place. One of the drivers was fatally shot and declared dead on the scene. The female passenger was wounded and rushed to the hospital. The man was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Briefly News speaks to Arrive Alive

Speaking to Briefly News, Arrive Alive CEO Advocate Johan Jonck said that while it is difficult to pinpoint the exact reasons behind road rage, he said that it could be a combination of several factors, including stress, financial pressure, and traffic congestion. He called for motorists to remain calm and not get involved in conflict.

“Try to remain calm, not confrontational. Do not swear or make rude gestures. Record the most important information about the other vehicle or driver, but don't keep your camera in their face," he said.

South Africans berate the road rage incident

Netizens commenting on Facebook slammed the violent outcome of the incident.

Siya Mason Makaula was heartbroken.

“This is such a tragic story. I've been involved in a couple of bumper bashings and never once has it gotten violent. Simple apologies, exchange insurance information, and accident reports, and move on.”

Koll Selomo said:

“Guns need to be removed completely from the street.”

Lesego Umkhonzi Tsele said:

“Even if it was self-defense, he must still be arrested. A case will be opened, and he will apply for bail as per normal, which the state might not oppose if they can see you did it to protect yourself.”

Unarhi Dlomolakhe Ngcongca had questions.

“His story doesn't make sense. Why did the woman go and take out their gun? Where did his gun come from? I hope and pray the woman survives so she can tell her side of the story.”

Bongani Mgubela said:

“Anything that begins in anger ends in shame.”

3 Briefly News articles about road rage

A member of the South African Police Service was killed during an alleged road rage incident in KwaZulu-Natal. A heated exchange took place between the Durban-based police officer and another motorist, and the officer was allegedly killed.

A road rage incident escalated in Gauteng when a motorist was filmed using a sjambok to assault another driver on the street. The two motorists got into an argument when one of them took his sjambok and assaulted the other motorist.

A teenager from Pretoria was shot in the back in an alleged road rage incident on 30 March 2026. He was travelling with his brother when a taxi driver allegedly tried to force his way into their lane, and when the victim stepped outside to check the vehicle's condition, the taxi driver allegedly shot him.

Source: Briefly News