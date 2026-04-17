The hijacking of a courier vehicle has sparked calls for action and fears of an increase in crime

A video of the incident went viral, and it shows how the driver was overwhelmed

South Africans shared memories of similar experiences and demanded that the suspects be apprehended

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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A courier driver was a victim of a kidnapping as his vehicle was hijacked. Image: @abramjee

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA– A courier vehicle was hijacked, and the viral incident reopened the wounds of South Africans who have been victims of crime.

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted a video of the incident on his @abramjee X account. The incident happened on 15 April 2026, and although the clip is short, the viciousness of the crime shook netizens.

What happened in the video?

The video begins with an armed man emerging from a silver Toyota Starlet and walking towards the courier driver. The man grabs the driver, who is outside and preparing a package, and pulls him into the car, where another suspect appears from the front passenger seat. The first suspect enters the courier vehicle, and the Starlet drives away. The courier vehicle, with a new albeit illegal driver, drives away and follows his accomplice.

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View the video on X here:

South Africans share experiences

Netizens in the comments sympathised with the driver who was hijacked and kidnapped. Some shared similar crimes they also witnessed.

Muff said:

“Something like this happened right in front of my gate. It was a FedEx vehicle. They waited until my wife got her parcel, then they approached with guns. They took the car and the driver. I was informed later that they only took the goods and released the driver.”

John was shaken.

“This is traumatic and scary, seeing that these criminals are fearless and can do as they please anywhere and anytime. I hope our brother isn't harmed!”

News and Engagement Farmer said:

“These criminals must be found.”

Twala advised:

“It doesn't matter the area you're delivering in, be streetwise. Sometimes you're sold out by the person you're delivering to.”

Kgomotso #WarAgainstCrime was worried.

“Criminals are becoming more and more brazen by the day. I really hope the SAPS clamp down on this to send each of these scumbags to jail.”

Source: Briefly News