Six teenagers were arrested for stoning vehicles on the N2 highway in Cape Town

CCTV footage led police in the Western Cape to identify and apprehend the suspects

The 14-year-old boys are expected to appear in court following formal charges over the incident

The South African Police Service in the Western Cape confirmed the arrests to Briefly News

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The car was en route to the airport to drop off Welsh nationals who had visited friends in Stellenbosch. Image: ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE - The South African Police Service in the Western Cape arrested six teenagers in connection with the stoning of vehicles on the N2 freeway opposite DSV.

Six teenagers arrested in Cape Town

The suspects, all 14 years old, were identified after CCTV footage showed them throwing stones at a car travelling on the highway on Tuesday, 6 January 2026. The vehicle was en route to Cape Town International Airport, transporting Welsh nationals who had been visiting friends in Stellenbosch.

Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said officers traced the group to the Crossroads residential area after analysing the footage. Nyanga SAPS members arrested all six boys on Thursday, 8 January 2026. Van Wyk said the teenagers were still wearing the same clothing seen in the CCTV footage at the time of the incident. The boys are expected to appear in court once formal charges have been filed.

Van Wyk told Briefly News that the incident happened on the N2 opposite DSV. He said that a resident of Stellenbosch had visitors from Wales and that the visitors were taken to the airport by their friends when the vehicle they were travelling in was stoned.

The six boys will appear in court once charged. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Facebook

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the arrest of the teenagers.

Mark Ritchie said:

"It's simple to carry and to protect your assets from the criminals if SAPS are well-equipped."

Kaywin Bside Boza said:

"This is a culpable homicide and attempted murder case."

Brenda Maasdorp said:

"No bail, keep them until they are of the age to be brought before the court and be locked up. People's lives don't matter to them, criminals."

Will Harry said:

"No bail, please."

James Bucanayandi said:

"They are bandits, those teenagers!"

Muneeba Abrahams said:

"Tourism adds to our economy, I get that. But police only seem to be swift in acting when tourists are involved."

Pamela Broadley said:

"Someone was almost killed there years ago after seeing their family off at the airport. It wasn't a tourist but a South African teacher. Luckily, he survived, but his life was changed forever. He had to walk with a cane at a young age, and many other lifelong medical conditions as a result of that."

Motorist fatally injured by brick thrown from overpass in Gauteng

Briefly News also reported that a Gauteng motorist has died after a brick was thrown from an overpass on Tuesday, 30 December 2025.

This left the driver with fatal injuries, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Source: Briefly News