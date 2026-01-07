A suspect was arrested in Phoenix, KZN, after he allegedly fired at police during a vehicle pursuit

Authorities said that the incident is linked to a firearm from a fatal December 2025 shooting in Inanda

KZN police said that a gas gun was also recovered from the vehicle

PHOENIX, KWAZULU-NATAL - KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a suspect in Phoenix, Durban, after he allegedly fired at officers during a vehicle pursuit. The firearm found in the suspect’s possession was reportedly linked to a man who had been killed in Inanda in December 2025.

Suspicious vehicle with five occupants

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, 7 January 2026, when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle with five occupants. Police pursued the vehicle, during which one person fled, and the remaining four were intercepted. Authorities said that the suspect opened fire on officers before being apprehended. A gas gun was also recovered from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and the suspects are expected to appear in court soon. A stationary security vehicle was reportedly struck during the confrontation, and the area was cordoned off for an extended period while police conducted their investigation.

Family claims police misconduct

The Phoenix shootout occurred a day after another confrontation in Margate, Uvongo, in which the owner of Gasela Protection Services, 35-year-old Mlondi Zithumane Gasela, and his 49-year-old bodyguard, Mlungisi Gambushe, were killed during a police operation targeting unlicensed firearms.

Authorities indicated that officers approached a residence in the early hours of Monday morning, 6 January 2026, and announced their presence before entering. The two men allegedly fired at the officers, who returned fire. Police recovered two AK-47 assault rifles and three pistols. No officers were injured.

The Gasela family has reportedly challenged the official account, claiming police misconduct. Investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) are ongoing.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the incident.

Joe Muller said:

"Tomorrow he will be walking the streets again."

Khanyi Ndlovu said:

"Phoenix for you. A small time version of the Cape Flats."

Philani Ngcobo said:

"KZN is not a safe place anymore, bullets are flying left and right."

Tebogo Kgatla said:

"We don't have a crime called homicide in South Africa."

Sandile Dladla said"

"Not all women and men in blue are corrupt and lazy. Some are giving their all to deal with crime."

