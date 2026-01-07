The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the death of a businessman who was killed during a police shooting in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Police Service members were accused of conducting an operation illegally, despite the police asserting that the operation was legitimate

One of the men who was present at the shooting opened up about the police's operation and how his brother died as a result

MARGATE, KWAZULU-NATAL — The brother of a man who was killed during a South African Police Service (SAPS) operation in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal, on 5 January 2026, alleges that the police's operation was illegal.

According to News24, businessman Mlondi Gasela and his security guard, Mlungisi Gambushe, lost their lives in an operation that Gasela's brother Banele said was illegal. Gasela alleged that when the police arrived at the house, they did not produce any identification or a search and arrest warrant.

Brother of slain businessman slams SAPS

Banele said the police allegedly knocked on the sliding door, and when Gasela's wife asked for identification, the police broke the door down. Gasela said that his brother rushed to his children's room to protect them after hearing the commotion. However, the elder girls had already gathered them.

Gasela reportedly confronted the police and asked them why they were at his house. Banele alleged that the police shot at him without warning. He said his brother did not shoot at the police and alleged that the cops removed CCTV hard drives and planted weapons. Gambushe died during the shooting.

What is the version of the police?

News24 reported that the police had a different version of events. The police acted on intelligence that people in a house had unlicensed firearms. The police announced their presence, and after they entered the property, the occupants allegedly opened fire. Thepolice returned fire. However, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate said the incident is under investigation.

IPID investigations in KZN

IPID conducted investigations in KwaZulu-Natal in 2025. The most prominent investigation was against KZN Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for allegedly interfering in a drug arrest. IPID launched the investigation in March 2025 after Mkhwanazi was accused of preventing the arrest of a correctional services officer.

Mkhwanazi responded to the investigation in April and said that he was targeted for clearing spy boss General Feroz Khan. Khan was accused of defeating the ends of justice when he instructed officers whom he believed did not conduct a legitimate drug seizure operation to be arrested.

