Two women in the Eastern Cape were arrested after they allegedly sexually violated an 11-year-old, and they abandoned their bail bid

The duo was arrested in November after they allegedly raped the child in the same month

Members of the community were relieved that the women would remain behind bars as they attended the court sittings

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE — Members of the community were relieved that two women who were arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old boy in East London, Eastern Cape, would remain behind bars. This was after they appeared in court on 6 January 2026.

According to News24, members of the community sat in the gallery of the East London Magistrates' Court as the two 26 and 27-year-old women from Sinqawuqawini informal settlement appeared. One of the two women allegedly lured the boy, who was playing with his friends, to one of their shacks.

The women allegedly took turns raping him, and the boy reported the incident to his mother. His mother informed the community, and members of the community went to the shack. They accompanied the two women to the Fleet Street police station, where they were arrested and detained.

Community reacts to suspects' bail abandonment

Members of the community who attended the proceedings were stunned and relieved that the two suspects were arrested and abandoned their bail application. Community leader Fumanekile Tom told News24 that the community was happy that the women were behind bars. Tom said their release could jeopardise the case. The victim's mother said her son was still battling emotionally because of the incident.

The Buffalo City Metro Mayor, Princess Faku, slammed the incident. She said the two women who allegedly raped the boy have taken the struggle against gender-based violence back. She was also happy that they remained behind bars.

South Africa's battle with Gender-Based Violence

Gender-based violence continues to be an uphill battle in South Africa. Protesters lay down for 15 minutes at the Union Building in Tshwane, Gauteng, on 21 November 2025. The group gathered at the Union building ahead of the G20 Summit, which took place the following day.

