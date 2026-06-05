A large group took to the streets, as they were part of the movement against illegal immigrants, and they stood out for wearing Zulu garb

A television star, Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, addressed the growing confusion surrounding a series of massive street demonstrations he led in protest against foreigners

He explained that despite the Zulu attire, they were not representing the Zulu king after the Zulu monarchy set the record straight on the true definition of traditional warriors, aka amabutho

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Zulu pride was mistaken for anti-foreigner marches. Image: Buhle Ashly Na Bongwe

Source: Facebook

Nkosikhona "Phakelumthakathi" Ndabandaba, a prominent actor known for Shaka iLembe and Smoke & Mirrors, is also an amabutho leader. He moved to dispel growing confusion regarding the identity of men participating in massive marches against undocumented foreigners. Following public debate and a formal statement from the Zulu monarchy, the 45-year-old activist clarified that while the marchers may appear as Zulu warriors, they do not represent the official amabutho of the Zulu King.

Video footage from the demonstrations captures the scale of the movement, showing groups of men being led by Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, also known as Phakelumthakathi. The marchers moved through urban centres with rhythmic songs and waved their intonga, creating a visual and auditory link to the Zulu nation’s culture of amabutho, aka warrior. Watch the video below:

SA reacts

Many commented on the video, imagining the turnout when the time comes for the 30 June 2026 deadline for undocumented foreigners. Online users expressed their scepticism through jokes about the effectiveness of the movement. Read the comments below:

Zulu pride was on display in the streets of Witbank. Image: Ncolette Villacicencio

Source: UGC

Godswill Shoko said:

"It's madness. They are chasing the ghost."

KZNDee Jnr Sychoe joked:

"The Zimbabwean guy who sells sticks got a lot of money yoooh."

Zodwa Tshabalala admired the crowd:

"I'm so proud of South Africans....standing up for their beloved country."

Vigro Akanyang pointed out:

"If I'm a foreigner, I'd just join in the middle of the crowd, besides most know Zulu, especially Zimbabweans."

Thabani Mzimela remarked:

"I'm scared of 30 June, looking for foreigners even under the cars in the bin."

Le Grand Soudien was not impressed:

"Imagine all this energy was invested in education. This madness would have had no place today."

Christopher Bika Kasongo rubbished the protests:

"I only see kark Waste of time nothing will happen and foreigners won't go no way tomorrow we live together again ."

Lattie Morrison dragged the protesters:

"None of these ppl marching has even heard 'Times up, Pens down' from that Grade 12 November exam invigilator....that's why they are all here. There I said it."

Other Briefly News stories about protests

A TikTok video captured the moment that business owners took the law into their own hands by taking to the streets while armed. to protect their livelihood

In another clip, South Africans got to see the moment that a mob got out of hand trying to enter a locked shop behind a metal gate and in the police's presence.

A video showing school students also took a stand in the nationwide call to rise up against illegal immigration left people floored as they took action against vendors.

Source: Briefly News