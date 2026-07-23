Canadian rapper Dax shared a milestone post revealing that a quarter of his 16 million Facebook followers are from South Africa

The independent artist expressed shock and gratitude after discovering millions of his followers are based in Mzansi

Dax's followers flooded the comments with pride, jokes, and a few cheeky requests for the viral rapper

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Dax reveals 4+ million of his 16 million Facebook followers call South Africa home. Images: @Dax

Source: Facebook

Canadian rapper and motivational music star Dax took to Facebook on 22 July 2026 to share a fan milestone, and South Africa's response was everything.

The independent artist revealed that his Facebook following has millions of supporters coming from Mzansi alone.

Dax's South African fanbase stuns him

Born Daniel Nwosu Jr., Dax built his reputation without the backing of a major record label, relying instead on deeply personal lyrics, spoken-word roots, and a knack for viral remixes that tackled topics like mental health and depression.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His music clearly struck a chord far beyond North America, with his deeply personal themes seeming to resonate across the rich heritage of South Africa.

In his Facebook post, Dax simply captioned the milestone with:

"16 million Facebook followers, and 4+ million are from South Africa 🇿🇦🙏🏾🤯 Danko..."

Mzansi reacts with pride and humour

South African and African fans wasted no time flooding the comments section with warmth, wit, and a bit of healthy banter.

@Promise Mataha Chapota II was quick to claim a slice of the numbers:

"half of them are Zimbabweans 🇿🇼"

@Mosoeu Maoba kept it heartfelt:

"Dax you know when you need space Mzansi it's where you go Bro🤍💛💚"

@Shane Mshintsha Maritz:

"In South Africa we say 'Danko is Thank You' .. No DNA, just RSA🇿🇦🙌❤️🔥 Azkhale🙌"

@Mzansi LiveFeed brought the humour, asking:

"From that 4 Million, how many have you given a PS5?"

@Anelisa Nyambose had a suggestion for Dax's caption:

"You must write abahambe on that flag 🚩"

The outpouring of reactions speaks to the deep connection Dax has cultivated with South African listeners, who clearly feel a strong sense of ownership over his journey as an independent artist.

Breaking news: Childhood photos of Chidimma

Briefly News shared details about the resurfaced childhood photo of Chidimma Adetshina, which has reignited the debate surrounding her citizenship and deportation case.

The photographs of Chidimma, which emerged shortly after the Department of Home Affairs presented its argument in court, challenge her previously stated narrative of being raised in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News