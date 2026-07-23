Photos of TikTok dance sensation Tsekeleke wearing a graduation gown and holding a certificate surfaced on social media

The certificate recognised Tsekeleke for a title that is a nod to his famous catchphrase, leaving many people in absolute stitches

Reacting to his graduation, online users could barely contain their laughter, sharing hilarious reactions to Tsekeleke's latest achievement

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Tsekeleke shared pictures from his graduation. Images: Sdudla Sao Bina Too Much Too Much

Source: Facebook

TikTok's most entertaining personality, Tsekeleke, has given Mzansi a fresh reason to celebrate him. Photos of the beloved dancer and reality TV star decked out in a graduation cap and gown went viral on 22 July 2026, and the internet has not recovered since.

The images showed Tsekeleke posing at the Soshanguve Hotel, flanked by two other men who were also dressed in graduation attire. Holding his certificate with pride, the dancer later delivered a short acceptance speech, offering heartfelt thank-yous for the honour. Nobody, however, could have anticipated what the certificate actually said.

What was Tsekeleke awarded for?

Awarded on 21 July 2026, the certificate recognised Tsekeleke for being "Sdudla Sao Bina Too Much Too Much in the World," a playful but fitting tribute to the catchphrase that made him a household name across South Africa. The whole moment had the energy of something genuinely ceremonial, which made the reveal all the more hilarious. Reacting to the honour, he posted a message on his Facebook page:

"Dankie, Modimo waka. Now I'm officially Sdudla Sao Bina Too Much Too much in the world."

Sharp-eyed fans also clocked something else in the photos: a wedding band on his finger. This detail is particularly significant given that Tsekeleke made headlines in previous months after marrying himself in a symbolic gesture centred on self-love and personal healing.

The timing of this graduation felt meaningful. Tsekeleke recently opened up publicly about a deeply painful chapter in his life, including his strained relationship with his estranged girlfriend, Black Cat Girl, and the heartbreak of losing two pregnancies together. Against that backdrop, his playful ceremony offered a moment of liveliness that fans were clearly ready to embrace.

See Tsekeleke's graduation pictures below.

Mzansi reacts to Tsekeleke's graduation photos

Social media flooded the comments with laughter, warmth, and a few genuinely good jokes.

Megatron_____G1 joked:

"This is why I always tell my friends to go to school; see now even Tsekeleke is graduating?"

Ntsikier asked:

"Certificate for eating too much?"

MorningPeace was shocked:

"Hao, so Tseki is a married man and a graduate‍?"

MzansiSpiceHub reacted:

"Dr Tsekeleke pulling up with the official paperwork! That 'Sdudla Sa o Bina Too much Too much in the World' certificate is elite level."

Mzansi reacted to Tsekeleke's apparent graduation. Image: Sdudla Sao Bina Too Much Too Much

Source: Facebook

Skomota expecting another baby

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Skomota allegedly having a baby on the way.

The dance sensation's estranged girlfriend revealed on his reality show that she was pregnant, and the news caught many people off guard.

Source: Briefly News