Eyebrows were raised as Skomota's partner revealed that she was expecting their second child

During the latest episode of the dancer's reality show, tensions were high as he learned that he would be a father of two

Reacting to the news, social media was split in opinions, as critics discussed the pair's relationship, while others struggled to process the news that Ngwana Sesi had children

Skomota's partner revealed that she was expecting their second child. Images: Skomota﻿.

Source: Facebook

Social media is buzzing with disbelief following the bombshell revelation that viral dancer and reality TV star Skomota is set to welcome his second child.

On the latest episode of his popular reality show, Skomota: Ngwana Sesi, on 18 April 2026, viewers watched as tensions reached a boiling point when his partner, Botlhale, revealed her pregnancy, leaving the star visibly stunned by the news of his expanding family.

During the tense scene, Skomota's sister, Lebogang, could be seen trimming the dancer's toenails when the mother of his child walked in to reveal that she was two months pregnant and asked how the siblings planned to support the children.

"I wanted to ask if this child is supposed to live with you as well, or will you give me money so that I can take care of them?"

However, instead of smiling faces and celebratory cheers, there was an awkward silence as Ngwana Sesi remained quiet for most of the confrontation, only uttering a claim that he did not know about the pregnancy until that moment.

Leaving Lebo to speak on his behalf, the dance sensation's sister emphasised that she does not support the pregnancy, even suspecting that the unborn child might not be her brother's. It was during this discussion that the tension between Botlhale and Lebohang became evident, as Skomota's sister went on to accuse his partner of sleeping with other men.

"Last night she pretended to be sad and left the house. We didn't know where she was off to. She went to Gauteng and had her fun, then came back to your home without telling you a thing. That child belongs to that guy of yours."

As Ngwana Sesi remained silent throughout the tense standoff, his silence spoke volumes to viewers who were already questioning his ability to handle the pressures of fame and now being confronted with the demands of a growing family.

Watch the clip from Skomota's show below.

Social media discusses Skomota's growing family

Jaws dropped as online users processed the news that Skomota was a father. Read some of the comments below.

uMaster_Sandz asked:

"So she thought it was wise to have a child with Skomota?"

mzamogalore was shocked:

"It's already hard, but she's choosing to keep it?"

Buntu_Bokweni said:

"Skomota is not even interested in this topic."

Tshiam0_M slammed Skomota's baby mama:

"Women can be such losers, man. Having a child with Skomota how when he's not well?"

PoppyAshley76 reacted:

"I didn’t even know he had a child."

Lady_Lover1234_ stated:

"Women are brave."

Meanwhile, the discussion took a more serious turn as online users debated whether Skomota had the mental capacity to consent to sexual activity and the responsibilities of fatherhood. Many expressed deep concern, arguing that the viral star is being taken advantage of by those around him.

Referencing a previous episode that left many viewers unsettled, critics pointed out that Skomota had allegedly been taken to see a psychiatrist who deemed him mentally unfit to make major life decisions for himself, leading to a heated debate regarding his ability to give consent independently.

Critics discussed Skomota's growing family. Image: Skomota﻿.

Source: Facebook

Musa Mseleku tears up over Sne's pregnancy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's emotional reaction to his daughter, Sne's latest pregnancy.

The famous polygamist broke down in tears as he processed the news and the burden of having another mouth to feed.

Source: Briefly News