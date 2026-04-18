Dineo Moloisane took to social media with a desperate plea after allegedly being tormented by her former partner

According to the media personality, her relationship with her ex-boyfriend ended on a sour note to such an extent that he was using his influence to damage her reputation

She named the man in a now-viral exposé, with a chilling remark that should anything happen to her, he would be the one responsible

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Dineo Moloisane cried out for help, claiming her former partner was harassing her. Images: dineomoloisane

Source: Instagram

Dineo Moloisane sent shockwaves through social media after sharing a harrowing cry for help, alleging that she was being harassed by someone she once loved.

In a viral Instagram story post on 17 April 2026, Moloisane claimed that her relationship with her former partner, a man named Kgabo Samuel Cecil Sephesu, ended with such vitriol that he is now weaponising his influence and resources to dismantle her reputation.

"My ex has gone out of his way to interfere with my life in ways that are affecting my work and my livelihood. A video I posted speaking my truth was taken down, and I've now learned that he's been reaching out to brands I work with in an attempt to damage my name and block my income."

The 34-year-old media personality said her efforts to settle the matter privately had failed, as the intimidation only grew worse. She is frustrated that her career is being targeted, believing it is an attempt to leave her broke and silent.

Clearly overwhelmed, she revealed that she had sought legal aid to stop the harassment:

"I've done everything I possibly can on my end. I've reported him, legal steps have been taken, and my lawyers are involved. I am trying to protect myself, but I won't lie... this has left me feeling overwhelmed and unsure of what else to do."

Dineo Moloisane claims her ex-boyfriend is harassing her and highlighted that she's in fear for her safety. Image: dineomoloisane

Source: Instagram

Moloisane noted that her decision to go public was fueled by fear for her safety, and left her followers with a haunting message:

"I never wanted things to get to this point, and it's honestly heartbreaking that it has. If anything ever happens to me, please know that it's him!"

Tensions reached a fever pitch when Sephesu, tinho_premium on Instagram, posted cryptic messages on his page, stating he had had enough of "this madness" and warning that it would have "a very sad ending."

"I'm done being nice because I'm thinking about your kids and family. You shall, and you will experience the wrath of the law."

The situation has shifted from social media accusations to a serious legal standoff. While Moloisane maintains she is fighting for her safety and career, Sephesu’s stern response suggests he is ready to defend himself in court. As their public feud turns into a legal battle, Mzansi remains on high alert, watching to see what is coming.

See the former couple's posts below.

Social media discusses Dineo Moloisane drama

Online users flooded the comment section to debate over Dineo's allegations, with many questioning her apparent poor choices in men. Read some of their comments below.

SavageJollofina asked:

"Why is she always dating the dangerous types?"

Zee208050742828 recalled:

"Lol, but she said her ex is obsessed with her."

KodwaRSA said:

"They should just get back together cause it’s clear they still want each other."

Khumology called out Dineo Moloisane:

"She keeps dating losers. She must involve herself with real men, who have real reputations."

Senthaaaaa noted:

"She has a type."

Dineo Moloisane reacts to Londie London's apology

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Dineo Moloisane's reaction to Londie London's apology.

After being body-shamed by the singer on her podcast, who later apologised for her statements, Moloisane shared her thoughts on the apology.

Source: Briefly News