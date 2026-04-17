Jojo Robinson gave supporters a much-needed health update just days after her cancer surgery

Following her diagnosis, the reality TV star has kept fans and followers in the loop with consistent updates on her health, even giving them a glimpse of her scar and urged fans to get checked

An outpouring of love and supportive messages flooded the comment section, as fans sent well-wishes to the star, praying for her full recovery

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Jojo Robinson shared a health update following her skin cancer surgery. Images: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Weeks after she was diagnosed with invasive skin cancer and underwent surgery, Jojo Robinson shared an in-depth update on her health.

The Real Housewives of Durban star took to her Instagram page on 15 April 2026 to reveal that she is officially on the mend; however, she acknowledged that even though her surgeon managed to "remove it all for now," she understands that the cancer may return.

"But next time, I'll catch it sooner, and surgery won't be necessary (I hope)."

Jojo urged her followers to "get their skin checked," especially if they have anything on their skin which they're worried about, even recommending her dermatologist and surgeon for people who don't know where to start.

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She further emphasised that skin cancer is more common than many people think, and that catching it as soon as possible is the deciding factor between a simple procedure and a life-altering battle.

"If the skin cancer is caught earlier, you are able to do much less invasive measures to get rid of it. The longer they are on you, the bigger and more invasive they become, so catching them early is best."

Jojo Robinson urged her followers to "get their skin checked," saying anyone can get skin cancer. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Her post was accompanied by photos from her walk with her husband, Calven, famously known as Boobear. It also featured a video of her back, showing her scars and bandages.

Ahead of the surgery, Jojo emphasised the emotional toll of having parts of her tattoos removed after years of investing in her famous body art. However, she maintained a brave perspective, noting that her life was far more valuable than the ink on her skin.

The outspoken mother of one turned the scary moment into a teaching opportunity, telling her followers that skin cancer doesn't discriminate while emphasising that her tattoos had absolutely nothing to do with her diagnosis. She signed off by thanking her fans for their unwavering support during her healing process through one of her toughest battles.

See Jojo Robinson's post below.

Social media rallies behind Jojo Robinson

Fans and followers sent well-wishes to Jojo, looking forward to her recovery. Read some of the comments below.

South African actress Hope Mbhele wrote:

"Sending love, my Jo!"

livingwithadisease shared her testimony:

"He was the dermatologist who diagnosed me with my condition, after seeing 6 dermatologists before him. He is one of the best in the business."

Kyaradunn was relieved:

"Super happy, my love, God is good."

matlhogonolo_ said:

"Speedy recovery! I’m rooting for you! Sending you lots of love."

yandy_mngoma admired Jojo Robinson:

"You are strong, Jo."

Supporters sent well-wishes to Jojo Robinson. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News