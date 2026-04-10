Jojo Robinson's husband gave fans and followers a much-needed update on the reality TV star's health

This, after she was diagnosed with invasive skin cancer, news that left supporters all across social media reeling over the traumatic revelation

Reacting to the update, followers had a glimmer of hope and expressed relief that their fave would make a full recovery

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Jojo Robinson's husband shared a health update after the star was diagnosed with invasive skin cancer. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Days after bravely opening up about her personal struggle, having been diagnosed with multiple invasive skin cancers, fans finally have more details about Jojo Robinson's health.

In a post shared by her husband, Calvin, on 10 April 2026, he revealed that his wife was resting after a successful, three-and-a-half-hour-long surgery, sharing before and after pictures of Jojo lying on her hospital bed.

He credited and sang the praises of the medical staff and Jojo's cosmetic surgeon, Dr Paul McGarr, for "taking such good care of my Jojo," emphasising that they were "absolutely amazing."

"The team of nurses and staff at Ribumed Medical and, of course, @drpaulmcgarr, are absolutely amazing. Thank you for taking such good care of my Jojo."

Having previously taken followers with her on her recovery journey after her cosmetic procedure in 2025, Jojo's husband said it was important to her that her online community were kept updated on the unexpected challenges she had faced during this vulnerable time.

Affectionately known as Boobear both by Jojo and her fans, Calvin said his wife was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support, and wanted to keep her supporters in the loop on her health journey.

"And everyone for the love and support, I know she was so blown away by all the love. She told me I had to update her Insta fam."

See Calvin Robinson's post below.

Social media reacts to Jojo Robinson's health update

Followers praised Boobear for his unwavering support during his wife's health battle, flooding the couple with heartfelt messages and wishes for Jojo's speedy recovery. Read some of the comments below.

iam_msthunder_thighs wrote:

"You're such an amazing hubby, Boobear. Loving the support you're giving our Jojo, speedy recovery, sweetheart."

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Lethabo "LeJoy" Mathatho said:

"Love you, Jo, get well soon."

khumo_olorato was grateful:

"Boobear, thank you for the update. Speedy recovery, Jo."

naimakaysa admired Calvin Robinson:

"I’ve been saying Boobear is for keeps. Speedy recovery, queen."

Fans admired Jojo Robinson's husband, Calvin, for supporting her. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu wrote:

"Dankie, BooBear!"

therealbrinnette posted:

"Thank you so much for the update, Boobear. We really appreciate you. Wishing our gorgeous Jojo a speedy recovery."

akani_b reacted:

"We appreciate you, Boobear. God bless your heart. All the best with your recovery, Jo."

Jojo Robinson debunks rumours about her medical diagnosis

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Jojo Robinson, addressing the rumours about her skin cancer.

Online users speculated that the star's lifestyle may have led to the traumatic diagnosis; however, she debunked the claims by sharing the truth behind her health history.

Source: Briefly News