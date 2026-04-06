Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip: South Africa star Jojo Robinson had opened up about her invasive cancer diagnosis

The reality TV star has debunked claims that her skin cancer was caused by her tattoos, which cover almost her entire body

She has firmly laid some of the speculations to rest, sharing that she will be going into detail in future

‘RHOD’ reality TV star Jojo Robinson denied claims that her tattoos caused cancer. Image: Mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Despite having covered more than 90% of her body with ink, Jojo Robinson said this has nothing to do with the invasive skin cancer diagnosis.

Jojo responds to skin cancer speculations

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jojo Robinson clapped back at people who said she got skin cancer due to the tattoos which cover most of her body. Addressing the unfounded claims made in blogs, Robinson said the cancer is genetic, and the sun played a major role.

"It has nothing to do with my tattoos. If you know anything about skin cancer, you would know it's genetic, and it is the sun. It has nothing to do with this. That's why my mom has it. She does not have one tattoo, but she has had it for many, many years. And it has nothing to do with it," she wrote.

Jojo said she is scheduled for surgery and would speak about this more when she is ready.

‘RHOD’ star Jojo Robinson denied claims that her tattoos caused her skin cancer. Image: Mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Opening up about this deeply personal experience, Jojo said the surgery would help doctors determine the severity of the cancer and whether or not to undergo a skin graft.

“I had found out a few weeks ago that I have skin cancer. I have to undergo surgery next week to have it removed. It is the invasive ones, and I might get skin grafts, she said before adding that her tattoos make it hard for her to get additional skin. "The problem that I have now is that my body is 90% covered in tattoos, so where do I get skin from?” she asked.

“We do not know how deep they are, and I am hoping they have not gone into the bone, because apparently they can. I have had some of them for many years, and I just did not know that it was cancer.”

In her initial announcement, Jojo did explicitly mention that the cancer is in her genes and was not caused by the ink.

“It has nothing to do with the tattoos, because it is in my genes; my mom had it, and the African sun. I have very light skin,” she said.

Jojo and Calven to start YouTube channel

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jojo recently announced plans to start a YouTube channel with her husband, Calven Robinson, after he announced his retirement.

After working for 40 years, Calven has decided to call it quits and step into retirement. However, the break will come with a YouTube channel which is titled Retired with the Robinsons.

Fans anticipate that Jojo will open up about the skin cancer journey as well as address some of their personal matters with their audience.

Source: Briefly News