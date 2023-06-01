The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson shared her plans to get more tattoos by the end of this year

70% of the reality star's body is covered with tattoos, but she will not stop until she reaches her goal

Jojo shared her experience after visiting a Durban tattoo artist who inked one of her bum cheeks

Tattoo enthusiast Jojo Robinson plans on getting more of her body parts inked, despite having 70% of her body covered.

The Real Housewives of Durban star shared a video of her visit to a Durban-based tattoo artist, Mike Artura, who inked one of her bum cheeks.

Jojo Robinson inks one of her bum cheeks and shared it was a painful experience

ZAlebs reported that the reality star visited Mike Artura's tattoo studio, where she had her first bum cheek tattoo. After two sessions, the tattoo was incomplete because she was in much pain.

"I don't know if I'll be able to sit this week, but I'll survive."

Not letting the pain get to her, Jojo Robinson said she would also have the other cheek inked.

"Was it sore? Of course. Will I do the other cheek? Of Course."

Her followers are all for Jojo's latest ink.

@bongiwe_kossi l said:

"Calven's commentary. The tat is beautiful Jojo."

@chefcassiegovender shared:

"The healing process is not going to be fun on this area. Let us see when you are healed up."

@momvidax4 said:

"I love what your husband said, "self inflicted no sympathy." love you guys as a couple."

@namgale_gates shared:

"I Love it. Still saving to get on my back."

@bontle_mokwebom said:

"That tiger is fire."

More of Jojo's medical procedures

According to TshisaLIVE, Jojo revealed in 2022 that she had two other body procedures done, abdominoplasty and liposuction.

Jojo felt it was wrong to be pretentious about specific procedures, so she chose to be vocal about hers.

“I chose to share my journey because too often women pretend to be 'all natural' when in fact they aren't. There is nothing wrong with surgery if that's what you choose and too often women are left with no one to ask when they do want help or advice from another woman because everyone out here 'knows nothing on the subject'.

"I'm all too happy to be honest and share my journey with whoever wants to tag along."

Jojo reveals plans to get even more tattoos.

Robinson plans to become the most tattooed woman in Mzansi. She said she wants to complete this mission in 2023.

"The plan is by the end of this year to have the leg completed. Then start to rework the arm I don't like followed up into the other half of the neck and lastly the buns and then we are done. Imagine "

She did, however, state that her face is off-limits.

Jojo reflects on a tumultuous Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban

In a previous report by Briefly News, Jojo Robinson bid farewell to a tough Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban.

Following the reality show's season finale, Jojo penned a heartfelt note reflecting on the season and its challenges. She was in awe over how she and the ladies survived.

