The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson penned a heartfelt note following the series' season finale

Jojo Robinson says her heart was broken many times during Season 3 of the hit reality series

RHOD recently wrapped up the third season and Jojo reflected on the ups and downs she had to endure

Reality TV star from 'The Real Housewives of Durban', Jojo Robinson, penned an emotional message as the season came to an end. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

The Real Housewives of Durban star, Jojo Robinson, poured her heart out in an emotional post dedicated to the reality show.

ZAlebs reported that RHOD recently wrapped up its third season and major bombshells were dropped at the reunion.

Jojo Robinson pens a message closing off Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban

Jojo Robinson took to her Instagram page to pen a message following the finale of the Durban-based reality show.

"We have finally reached the end of Rhod. I don't know what to say about everything that happened, all I can do is be grateful for the lessons it brought with it.

"I've learned that everyone that comes into your life was there for a reason. We might not always understand what that is, but be content in knowing that it was always meant to be exactly how it is."

Jojo got candid with her followers, stating that her heart did get broken along the way:

"My heart leaves S3 behind knowing that although it broke many times along the road, it still has the capability to heal and love again. Life is a beautiful journey, and the possibilities it has for us are endless.

"Cheers to my fellow Rhodurban cast, we made it out alive. May the future bring healing to us all."

Fans are happy to see Jojo and Annie being cordial with each other

Following Jojo's emotional post, fans were happy to see Annie Mthembu in the mini video montage she posted.

Many believe their friendship was broken because of another housewife, Sorisha Naidoo.

nomathamsanqa_coco said:

"Glad to see Annie in there. Hope you guys are okay now. Maria and Sorisha played y’all and I’m glad you saw it in the end."

@msabishola's said:

"I blame Sorisha for the break-up of friendship between Jojo and Annie and she certainly tried yet again, to break off Jojo and Nonku.The only time she was nice to Nonku the entire season was after the glass incident. Glad Nonku stood her ground and told her no, it was a mistake and it’s okay."

@pearlkay_144' said:

"I have concluded that Sorisha is just mean and vile being nice was all an act. Even now after the reunion, the shade she is throwing, yerrr, for a woman old enough to be like this, hhayi."

@ern__smi commented:

"I’m so happy that Part 2 of the reunion vindicated you and Nonku. You guys are such Queens!!! You two are truly TV gold!!! Please do come back for Season 4 if there will be."

The Real Housewives of Durban closes things off with a very dramatic reunion

In a previous Briefly News report, the RHOD reunion was entertainment at its best with the host Mthokozisi "MaBlerh" Cele holding the forte.

Although most viewers were divided by his presenting skills, some were disappointed in how he sided with some cast members more than others.

