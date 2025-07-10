DJ Maphorisa trended after a video surfaced showing him in a heated moment at an unknown nightclub

The incident happened during a night out with Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo and Shaun 101

Despite the tension in the video, netizens laughed it off, with some stating that Maphorisa had addressed the incident

DJ Maphorisa nearly got into a fight with a fellow producer. Image: kaizenmediaza, shaun101_dj

Award-winning South African producer and club wheel spinner DJ Maphorisa is topping social media trending charts after almost getting into a fight at a nightclub. While Maphorisa is known for airing out his frustrations during social media live sessions, it’s rare to see him fired up in public.

What was supposed to be a night out with the gents for Phori almost turned messy when he got into a heated confrontation at groove. A video of DJ Maphorisa in a heated exchange with one of his long-time collaborators set social media abuzz.

DJ Maphorisa nearly gets into a fight with fellow producer

The incident happened when DJ Maphorisa went out with fellow Amapiano producers Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo and Shaun 101 to an undisclosed club. On Wednesday, 9 July 2025, social media user Maluda012 shared the video with the caption:

“DJ Maphorisa nearly got into a fight.”

In the video, the Biri Marung hitmaker got into what appeared to be a heated argument with Shaun 101. DJ Maphorisa had to briefly take a break from rolling a spliff so that he could argue with Shaun. At one point, DJ Maphorisa aggressively pointed at Shaun 101 as if scolding or warning him.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to DJ Maphorisa's heated exchange with Shaun 101

In the comments section, netizens downplayed the incident, saying it was playful banter between two close friends. Some claimed that DJ Maphorisa had already addressed the video with a hilarious reaction.

Here are some of the reactions:

@moropana09 claimed:

“He posted this video hours ago with laughing emojis and also tagged Shaun 101 (the person who is pointing).”

@Its_Lifestyle7 joked:

“He's telling him to buy his own weed; he's always asking for a spliff. 🌿”

@KingMavusan laughed:

“I believe in these dudes on the decks, only I don't see them throwing hands anytime soon🤣”

@moseskhuks declared:

“People point at each other all the time at groove whilst joking around. That doesn't even look anything close to an argument.”

@LordPiccoloSA claimed:

“That’s Shaun 101. That’s how they engage every day. Debates non-stop.”

@louiehndrx warned:

“Once a man points at you, you have to stop fast, because the slap will hit you fast😭🤣”

@SETHUSTUART said:

“This is how best friends argue 😭🤣🤣🤣 ey nkosyami.”

DJ Maphorisa arrested for assault

The last time DJ Maphorisa allegedly lifted his hands against someone he got into trouble.

In 2023, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa was arrested after allegedly beating his girlfriend at the time, Thuli Phongolo.

According to police documents, the incident occurred at Thuli's apartment after she brought up a previous heated argument. When Phongolo confronted the Abalele hitmaker, he allegedly became angry and assaulted her.

