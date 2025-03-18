Kelvin Momo Remixes Kabza De Small's Song, Sparking Mixed Reactions
- Kelvin Momo is proving why he's the hardest-working Amapiano producer in South Africa
- A preview of his remix of Kabza De Small's song was shared on social media sparking mixed reactions
- While his fans praised Kelvin Momo's consistency, others criticised his sound for being repetitive
Kelvin Momo is showing why he is considered one of the hardest-working Amapiano producers in Mzansi. After riding high with the release of two critically acclaimed albums in 2024, he is already back in the studio, working on new music a few months after releasing his last album Ntsako.
Kelvin Momo Remixes Kabza De Small's Song
Amapiano music fan account @PianoConnectSA shared a preview of Kelvin Momo’s remix of Kabza De Small’s song on X. Momo remixed Impi YeMpilo by Ezra, Disciples of House, Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter. The post was captioned:
“Kelvin Momo remixes ‘Impi YeMpilo’ by Ezra, Disciples of house, Kabza De Small & Nkosazana Daughter 🔥🔥🔥”
Watch the video below:
Fans react to Kelvin Momo's remix of Kabza De Small's song
In the comments, Amapiano fans expressed mixed reactions. While fans praised Kelvin Momo, others felt his music is now repetitive. Here are some of the comments:
@mphor3893 remarked:
“He never disappoint 😭💯”
@kgauza89495434 critiqued:
“Still same song. I stopped listening to Kelvin Momo in 2023 because his songs are really the same. The minute you realise it you will stop listening to him.”
@KeyzMonroe complimented:
"Yaze I've been asking myself where did I hear this song that's Ezra and Kabza yoh that's a banger."
Kelvin Momo achieves career milestone with Ntsako
In more Kelvin Momo updates, the beloved Amapiano producer and DJ achieved a career milestone with his last album Ntsako.
Despite initial criticism from other listeners, Kelvin Momo's album became his fastest to reach 10 million streams on Spotify. South Africans were excited for the Sewe producer and congratulated him on the achievement.
Ntsako's success came after his other album Sewe reached 15 million streams in less than a month. Kelvin Momo shared an emotional video thanking fans for having his back since day one.
Fans ignore Kelvin Momo during performance
Fans don’t always show love to Kelvin Momo. The Ivy League producer received a cold reception during a gig.
A video from the gig showed the crowd ignoring Kelvin Momo during his set.
The producer was ridiculed on X after the video was shared on the social media platform.
Fans suggested that people ignored him because he was spotted earlier being cosy with another woman, sparking speculation that Babalwa M and him had ended their relationship.
Kelvin Momo preview more new music
Apart from his remix of Kabza De Small's song, Briefly News reported that Kelvin Momo previously previewed another potential banger that sparked mixed reactions.
A video shared on social media showed Kelvin Momo in the studio with MaWhoo, Daliwonga, Da Muziqal Chef and Jinger Stone. The video showed the producer and his collaborators vibing to the yet-to-be-released song.
