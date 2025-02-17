Kelvin Momo previewed a new song featuring singers MaWhoo, Daliwonga and Jinger Stone

This is the second song, Kelvin Momo has previewed in just over a month after he released 'Ntsako'

Mzansi approved the new song which also features production from Da Muziqal Chef

Mzansi has given Kelvin Momo's new song with MaWhoo, Daliwonga and Jinger Stone a thumbs up. Image: kelvinmomo_/Instagram, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Africa is buzzing with excitement after a video of renowned Amapiano producer Kelvin Momo working on new music was shared on social media. The latest snippet comes weeks after the wheel spinner previewed another new song during an Instagram livestream with Da Muziqal Chef and GL Ceejay.

Kelvin Momom seems ready to release new music just over a month after releasing his last album Ntsako.

The clip shared by Piano Connect on X (formerly Twitter) shows Kelvin Momo in the studio with MaWhoo, Daliwonga, Da Muziqal Chef and Jinger Stone. The video shows the producer and his collaborators vibing to the new song.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans praise Kelvin Momo's new song featuring MaWhoo and Daliwonga

After listening to the snippet of the yet-to-be-released song, fans heaped praise on Kelvin Momo. Others shared their thoughts on the featured vocalists. A section of netizens suggested that Kelvin Momo is moving away from his signature Amapiano sound which made him a household name.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Kabza__nova remarked:

“The only people who are still making real amapiano.”

@cfcstemere observed:

“Momo is starting to work with more industry broers💔💔💔 my goat is really going full commercial💔💔 jiki jiki he'll be dropping biri marung type songs💔💔💔”

@lifeofmageba asked:

“Chenko and Momo stay cooking yerrr, these bro’s don’t take a break? Lol.”

@cjohnsonwasike remarked:

“He’s cooking 🧑‍🍳. The sounds in frame 2, can already tell some bangers are on the way”

@Khayastixx joked:

“Lol then month end he will release a double album with 30 tracks again.”

Kelvin Momo also features Daliwonga on the new song he previewed online. Image: kelvinMomo_/X, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Kelvin Momo achieves career milestone with Ntsako

In more Kelvin Momo updates, Briefly News reported that the beloved Amapiano producer and DJ achieved a career milestone with his last album Ntsako.

Despite initial criticism from other listeners, Kelvin Momo's album Ntsako became his fastest album to reach 10 million streams on Spotify. South Africans were excited for the Sewe producer and congratulated him on the achievement.

The success of Ntsako came after Sewe reached 15 million streams in less than a month. Briefly News reported that Kelvin Momo shared an emotional video thanking fans for having his back since day one.

Fans ignore Kelvin Momo during performance

Fans don’t always show love to Kelvin Momo. Briefly News reported an incident where the Ivy League producer received a cold reception during a gig.

A video from the gig shows the crowd ignoring Kelvin Momo during his set. Momo became the target of ridicule on X after the video was shared on the social media platform. Fans suggested that people ignored him because he was spotted earlier being cosy with another woman, sparking speculation that Babalwa M and him had ended their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News