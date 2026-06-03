Fan-favourite actress Sannah Mchunu has landed a role in season 2 of Amalanga Awafani

The former Gomora and Generations: The Legacy actress confirmed her new character on social media on

Fans of the star recently took to social media to congratulate the actress

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'Gomora's Sannah Mchunu secures a role in 'Amalanga Awafani'. Images: JabuMcDonald and SannahMchunu

Source: Twitter

Multi-award-winning actress Sannah Mchunu, who previously starred in Gomora, has confirmed her latest role in Amalanga Awafani.

Mchunu previously made headlines when she joined the cast of SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy.

The former Gomora actress also recently impressed South Africans when she contributed towards a primary school learner who was bullied at school.

The channel shared a video on its Instagram account of Mchunu confirming her new role.

"Meet Majele, played by Sana Mchunu, the matriarch who keeps the family grounded with wisdom and prayer," said the channel.

In the video, the actress excitedly introduces her latest role as a respectful woman, a prayer worrier, and someone who follows the rules.

More stars join season2 of Amalanga Awafani

The channel introduced 7 more actors, who will star opposite Sannah Mchunu in the second season of Amalanga Awafani.

Seasoned actor Ncibinjana Madlala has also joined the show as Zaqheqhe. A strict and principled protector who holds the Duma family together with discipline and sacrifice, becoming a father figure and guiding force as Sabelo rebuilds his life.

Actor Aramis Ngwenya also scored the role of Sfuba, an honest police officer who is torn at heart. He walks the line between justice and family loyalty even when the truth gets messy. 👮🏾‍♂️🔥

Popular star Thokozani Nzima has also joined the cast of the telenovela as Sandlasenkosi, a man who loves fast money and fast life, but has a heart that never switches off for family. Sandlasenkosi is living on the edge where loyalty meets danger. 💰🔥

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Zazi Kunene will play the character of Thando. Kunene's character is a fearless teen who says exactly what’s on her mind and moves like the world is hers to conquer.

Former The Queen actor Craig Nobela has also landed a role on the show as Sabelo’s cousin. He becomes the steady hand that helps reignite a forgotten passion and rebuild a life in Johannesburg, one note at a time.

Seasoned actor Sipho Mbele will play the role of Mahlangu. A grounded, respected, and always straight-to-the-point Mahlangu is the steady voice of reason in the community, offering wisdom and stability when everything else falls into chaos.

Actress Ayanda Phambana portrays Nobesuthu, a bold, free-spirited woman who is never afraid to speak her truth. Nobesuthu lives life on her own terms while fiercely protecting the Duma family, even if her soft heart sometimes slips through.

Actress Sannah Mchunu secures a role in season2 of 'Amalanga Awafani'. Image: RoyalySoapies

Source: Getty Images

Pimville was discontinued and replaced with Amalanga Awafani season 2 repeat episodes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) had issued a statement regarding the drama in Pimville.

As the future of SABC 2 telenovela remains uncertain, the SABC has announced plans to close the gap.

Mzansi has since reacted to the news, while some gave scathing remarks to the SABC and the company.

Source: Briefly News