Foreign buyers accounted for roughly 6% of South Africa's residential property transactions over the past decade, but their share rises sharply at the luxury end

Cape Town attracted the most foreign capital, recording an estimated R153 billion in foreign residential investment over ten years

Data reveals foreign buyer demand extends well beyond coastal holiday homes into Johannesburg, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo

Foreign owners are flocking to luxury homes in the country. Image: Mark Meredith

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Foreign nationals represent a small fraction of South Africa's overall residential property market, yet they dominate transactions at the upper end of the price spectrum, according to data.

Business Day reported that over the past decade, foreign buyers were involved in approximately 6% of all residential property transactions nationally. However, for homes priced above R20 million, that figure climbs to 39%, underlining the outsized role international buyers play in South Africa's luxury segment.

Cape Town and Johannesburg lead foreign investment

Cape Town remains the primary destination for foreign residential capital. International buyers spent an estimated R153 billion on Cape Town properties over the ten years, compared to R107 billion in Johannesburg.

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Despite trailing in total spend, Johannesburg recorded a higher proportion of foreign buyers for homes valued above R1 million, pointing to the city's sustained commercial and lifestyle appeal beyond the traditional coastal luxury market. The South African Reserve Bank also recently updated rules for foreigners buying property beginning in August 2026.

Foreign buyer activity is not confined to the Western Cape. In KwaZulu-Natal, estates along the North Coast, including Zimbali, continue to draw international purchasers, with the average foreign-bought property in that corridor valued at R8.1 million. Demand also extends to Limpopo's game estates and to established immigration communities in Johannesburg.

Tshwane and the broader demand picture

In Tshwane, the suburb of Laudium stood out in the analysis, with foreign buyers accounting for 29.7% of all transactions examined in the area. This figure reinforces the finding that international demand is spread across luxury, lifestyle, and business-linked markets rather than being concentrated solely in high-end coastal enclaves.

The data challenges the widely held assumption that foreign property buyers in South Africa are primarily motivated by holiday home ownership. The geographic spread of transactions, combined with the volume of activity in inland cities, suggests a more diverse set of motivations driving cross-border investment in the country's residential sector.

Watch Business Day's breakdown of foreign buyer trends in South Africa's property market:

Prices for luxury estates in SA increase

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the growth of luxury lifestyle estates across South Africa, where property values have surged by millions in just five years. This trend is largely driven by a demand for secure living environments, with buyers increasingly prioritising safety and modern amenities in their residential choices.

Source: Briefly News