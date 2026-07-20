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South African CEO Zak Calisto Quietly Joins Billionaire Club
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South African CEO Zak Calisto Quietly Joins Billionaire Club

by  Gloria Masia
2 min read
  • Karooooo founder Zak Calisto crossed the dollar-billionaire threshold again as his stake in the company surpassed $1 billion
  • Calisto's billionaire status comes after he sold shares worth R1.3 billion in 2025, which temporarily pushed his holdings below the mark
  • He now joins only 10 dollar billionaires in South Africa, a list dominated by household names like Johann Rupert and Patrice Motsepe

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Zak runs his multi-billion-dollar company founded in South Africa
Zak Calisto, who founded Cartrack and Karooooo. Image: Daily Investor
Source: Facebook

Zak Calisto, the founder and chief executive of Karooooo, has quietly rejoined South Africa's dollar-billionaire club. His direct stake in the company is now valued at $1.05 billion. Calisto holds 58% of Karooooo's shares directly, making him its largest individual shareholder. On 16 July, the company's market capitalisation stood at $1.81 billion, which pushed his personal holding back above the billion-dollar mark.

A sale That briefly changed everything

According to Business Tech, he had previously held 64% of the group's shares, but reduced that position in June 2025 when Karooooo launched an SEC-registered underwritten secondary public offering. Calisto sold 1,500,000 ordinary shares during that process, netting R1.3 billion, though the transaction also trimmed his stake and, at the time, pulled the value of his holdings below $1 billion.

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The recovery of his billionaire status is tied directly to the company's market performance, which means the figure remains subject to change as valuations shift. Beyond his direct shareholding, Calisto also holds access to an additional 10% of the company under a standing agreement. That portion, however, carries beneficial voting rights rather than a direct financial benefit.

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Calisto’s stake in Karooooo, where he serves as chief executive, is worth over $1 billion, making him one of the richest South Africans
Zak became a Netstar distributor and helped the company expand into South Africa’s neighbouring countries. Image: Daily Investor
Source: Facebook

Karooooo's rise from Cartrack to Global SaaS player

Karooooo, which was originally known as Cartrack, was founded in 2001 and listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 2014. The company started as a vehicle tracking and stolen-vehicle recovery business in South Africa before expanding into fleet management and mobility software-as-a-service platforms. Its footprint now spans 24 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas, with its headquarters based in Singapore.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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