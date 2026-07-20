Proteas Women all-rounder Chloe Tryon announced the passing of her mother in a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, 19 July 2026

Tryon described her late mother as her number one supporter, her hero and her everything in the emotional tribute

Former Proteas star JP Duminy and several cricketers led an outpouring of condolences on social media

South African Proteas Women all-rounder Chloe Tryon has announced the passing of her mother, sharing a deeply personal tribute on Instagram on Sunday, 19 July 2026.

Tryon, one of the most recognisable figures in women's cricket, posted the announcement to her Instagram account, where it quickly drew thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from fans, teammates and fellow cricketers.

Chloe Tryon's tribute to her mother

In her post, the left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler wrote:

"A piece of my heart left with you, and it will never be the same. I will love and miss you for the rest of my life. My number one supporter, my hero and my everything. RIP Mum ❤️"

The post gathered over 2,000 likes within hours of being shared, reflecting the warmth and support Tryon commands both within cricket circles and among the broader South African public.

As seen in the post below.

JP Duminy among those offering condolences

Former Proteas batting star JP Duminy was among the notable figures who reached out, commenting simply:

"Condolences Chloe ❤️"

England wicketkeeper Meli Kerr also responded:

"Thinking of you and your family Coco ❤️"

Fellow cricketer Nadine de Klerk posted a string of heart emojis in a show of solidarity.

Other messages came pouring in from across Tryon's personal and professional networks:

@nonkululeko_mlaba28 wrote:

"Sorry sisi🙏. Condolences to you and your family 🙏❤️"

@tamlyn_gabin said:

"I can't believe this news😢 I'm so sorry my friend. May your mums beautiful soul rest in eternal peace 🙏❤️"

@kaylinpetersenn added:

"My sincere condolences ❤️"

@layla.arrison commented:

"I love you cousin ❤️"

@trishallalla wrote:

"Sending so much love 🌹 my condolences and prayers to you and your family ❤️ 🙏"

@michellenativel said:

"I love you ❤️"

Tryon is regarded as one of the most explosive all-rounders in world cricket and a key figure in the Proteas Women setup. Born in Durban, she has been a consistent performer for South Africa in both batting and bowling across international formats.

No further details surrounding the circumstances of her mother's passing have been made public at this stage.

Source: Briefly News