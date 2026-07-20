South Africans remembered race car driver Gugu Zulu on the 10th anniversary of his death during a Mandela Day charity climb on Mount Kilimanjaro

Gugu's daughter Lethu, who was barely a year old when he died, wrote a moving letter to her late father, shared by her mother, Letshego, on Instagram

Letshego Zulu marked the anniversary by joining another charity mission while opening up about reliving the trauma of losing her husband

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Race car driver Gugu Zulu has been fondly remembered ten years after his death, which occurred during a Trek4Mandela charity expedition up Mount Kilimanjaro on Mandela Day in 2016.

South African Racing Driver Gugu Zulu Remembered 10 Years Later: 'I'm Proud to Be Your Daughter'

Source: Instagram

Zulu was part of a group of 46 South Africans, including his wife Letshego, who climbed the mountain to raise funds ensuring that underprivileged girls would not miss school due to menstrual health challenges. The couple had welcomed their daughter, Lethu, just months before the ill-fated climb.

Lethu's letter to her late father

On the anniversary of Gugu Zulu’s death, Letshego Zulu shared a deeply personal tribute from their daughter Lethu, who is now 10 years old and grew up knowing her father mostly through memories shared by others.

Lethu reflected on how stories from family and friends, photographs and the impact her father had on people around him helped her understand the kind of man he was. She said that although she did not have many personal memories of Gugu, she felt proud to be his daughter.

She ended her message by saying that her father may be gone, but he would always be remembered.

Letshego also opened up about the reality of carrying grief years after losing her husband. She explained that while life continues moving forward, the emotional scars of such a traumatic loss can remain, revealing that the anniversary brought back painful memories of the day Gugu died.

What Happened on Mount Kilimanjaro

On the eve of his death, Zulu began experiencing breathing difficulties after reaching the summit. Medics placed him on a drip and assisted him in descending the mountain, but he succumbed to complications from altitude sickness within hours.

Altitude sickness occurs when climbers ascend too quickly, preventing the body from adjusting to reduced oxygen levels and changes in air pressure. It can cause fluid to build up in the lungs or brain, with symptoms including dizziness, headaches, fatigue, nausea, and muscle aches.

Letshego marked this year's anniversary by participating in a charity cycling event for the Ride4Hope Foundation, which raises funds for underprivileged children. She has continued to honour her late husband's legacy through various charitable efforts and authored a memoir titled I Choose To Live.

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Source: Briefly News