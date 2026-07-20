Vusimuzi Matlala and Wife Tsakane Go on Trial for Attempted Murder of Actress Tebogo Thobejane
- The trial of Vusimuzi Matlala and his wife Tsakane, began in Johannesburg on 20 July 2026, linked to the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane
- Matlala is also connected to the 2024 murder of engineer Armand Swart and the killing of DJ Sumbody
- SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe addressed the media outside the courthouse as the high-profile case got underway
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JOHANNESBURG — The trial of Vusimuzi Matlala and his wife, Tsakane, commenced in Johannesburg on 20 July 2026, with the couple facing charges of attempted murder in connection with the attack on South African actress Tebogo Thobejane.
South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Athlenda Mathe addressed the media outside the courthouse following the opening of proceedings. She spoke to Newzroom Afrika on the steps of the building, providing an official update on the case as it entered the trial phase.
Watch Mathe speaking and courtroom footage from the Matlala trial on X here:
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Matlala's broader criminal links
Speaking outside the Johannesburg High Court, Mathe said that the SAPS has been working with the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) to bring a case that will stand in court. Mathe also praised the detectives who arrested three hitmen with a rifle and two pistols for the murder of Armand Swart in 2024.
The firearms were then taken for testing, and the ballistic report linked Matlala with the attempted murder of Sibanyoni, Thobejane and the murder of DJ Sumbody and DJ Vettys. She said the hitmen, Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana, have been in custody since they were arrested for Swarts’ death. Mathe added that it was a small victory to keep them in custody as they are considered dangerous and hardened criminals.
She pointed out that the NPA and SAPS have gathered enough evidence to ensure that Matlala and his co-accused are convicted. Mathe added that there is overwhelming evidence which will be presented before the court. She added that the evidence will ensure lengthy convictions.
Cat Matlala's Madlanga Commission testimony postponed
In a related article, Briefly News reported on Matlala’s Madlanga Commission of Inquiry testimony, which has been postponed until September, following a request from his legal team due to concerns regarding his pending trial for alleged attempted murder. The legal implications surrounding his case are significant, as Matlala's testimony may touch on sensitive aspects of a controversial R228-million police tender, raising questions about the interplay between his current legal challenges and the inquiry's proceedings
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za