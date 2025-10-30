On Thursday, 30 October 2025, the Madlanga Commission heard how much Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala paid for Tebogo Thobejane to be killed

Witness C detailed the role played by Vusi Matlala, as well as his co-accused, particularly Nthabiseng Nzama

Social media users reacted strongly, with some questioning why Vusi Matlala wanted Tebogo Thobejane killed

The Madlanga Commission heard what role Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala played in the attempted hit of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. The Madlanga Commission also heard how much Matlala paid for Thobejane to be assassinated.

Witness C continued his testimony before the Madlanga Commission on Thursday, 30 October 2025. Having previously linked Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to the disappearance of businessman Jerry Boshoga, Witness C dropped another bombshell detailing the role Matlala played in the attempted murder of Tebogo Thobejane.

Vusi "Cat" Matlala paid R150k for Tebogo Thobejane to be killed

Entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News shared a clip of Witness C telling the Madlanga Commission that Vusi Matlala was the one who ordered the hit on Tebogo Thobejane. The police officer first confirmed charges that Matlala faces attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as his co-accused, in relation to the attempted hit on Tebogo Thobejane.

“He's facing charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. His co-accused are Musa Kekana and Floyd Tiego Mahusela. And later on, other suspects were added after his arrest, including his wife, Tsakani Matlala and Mr Mahusela's daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama,” Witness C said.

Witness C then detailed Vusi “Cat” Matlala’s and his co-accused’s roles. The police officer told the Madlanga Commission that Matlala ordered the hit on Tebogo Thobejane and paid R150,000. Witness C said the amount was paid in two batches into a business account belonging to Floyd Tiego Mahusela’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama.

“Mr Matlala, we regard you as a hit orderer, because days before the commission of this crime on the 12th of July, to Mr Mahusela’s daughter, which was received by her company. On the 18th, the day after the deed, he paid an amount of 100,000 to Mahusela’s daughter again,” Witness C explained.

Watch the clip of Witness C’s testimony below:

SA react to Witness C's revelations regarding Vusi Matlala

Reacting to the revelation, some social media users were curious to know why Vusi Matlala ordered a hit on Tebogo Thobejane. Others were appalled that people were ready to take Tebogo’s life for R150,000.

Here are some of the comments:

@katli3v3 asked:

“My question is, why would he want to kill his ex-girlfriend?”

@besencintsa highlighted:

“One thing I am getting the monies paid is huge, billions, millions, but the guys that pull the trigger get R100,000, eish.”

@FmmMoramaga predicted:

“Then Cat is going to jail for a long time.”

@agobakwe_m questioned:

“Is the life of someone really worth R150K? 💔”

@RamogayaneR queried:

“So does Matlala get a refund now? This is not a joke. I just wonder how these things work.”

Tebogo Thobejane reveals why Vusi Matlala wanted her dead

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tebogo Thobejane revealed why Vusi Matlala wanted her dead.

The former club owner, who was in a relationship with Matlala, opened up about the businessman and his wife, Tsakani Matlala. Thobejane reportedly provided a detailed witness statement, which implicated Matlala in the killing of Babita Deokaran.

