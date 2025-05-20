Media personality Tebogo Thobejane has finally broken her silence after ex-partner Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala appeared in court

The actress's car was shot at on her way home from Saints Champagne Lounge in Sandton in October 2023

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Tebogo Thobejane asked for privacy as she and her family heal following what she describes as a traumatic experience

Tebogo Thobejane has broken her silence after the arrest of businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

In October 2023, Tebogo Thobejane's car was shot at as she was travelling home from a gig. She had just returned to South Africa after staying in Paris for a few weeks.

Tebogo Thobejane has reacted to her ex-boyfriend Cat Matlala's arrest after the case was postponed. Image: Tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo breaks silence via statement

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane has spoken out after the suspects in her attempted murder were nabbed. One of them was her former partner, Vusumuzi Matlala, who appeared in court on Monday, 19 May 2025. Matlala was arrested on 14 May as he is alleged to be the paymaster in the hit.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Tebogo asked for privacy as she and her family heal from this "deeply traumatic experience."

"This journey has not been easy, and while justice is in process, I believe it is important to let the law take its course," Tebogo stated.

Tebogo Thobejane said the incident still weighs heavily on her and has made a significant emotional impact. She refrained from speaking in detail about the accused, saying the NPA clearly outlines the facts about the case. Read the full statement below:

Tebogo Thobejane spoke out about the emotional toll her attempted hit had on her and her family. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Cat Matlala rocks expensive sweater in court

During his court appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, Matlala wore a pricey black Alexander McQueen-Wool-Blend Jacquard sweater with a price value of $1240 (R22,500). Before that, he wore a Dolce & Gabbana hoodie worth R27,000.

Matlala and his co-accused Musa Kekana and Floyd Mabusela face serious charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The bail application was postponed due to loadshedding and is now set for Friday, 30 May 2025.

Tebogo previously shared with Briefly News that she was struggling with emotions after the first suspect was arrested in April 2024.

"To be candid, I find myself struggling with emotions I never imagined I would experience. The trauma of recent events has left a profound impact, and I am still grappling with the weight of it."

Tebogo Thobejane calls out Inno Morolong for harassment

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that there is no end to Tebogo Thobejane's legal issues with her former friend, Inno Morolong. Thobejane admitted that her life was turned upside down by the people closest to her.

In February, Briefly News reported that Tebogo Thobejane alleged that her former friend, Inno Morolong, is still harassing her even though she was under house arrest.

Tebogo said she was satisfied with the court’s decision to place Inno Morolong under house arrest. Tebogo said that the decision wasn’t enough to deter the reality TV star from continuing to harass her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News