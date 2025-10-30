Popular South African artist Shebeshxt has spoken for the first time after he was allegedly arrested for a road rage incident

The Limpopo-born musician reportedly shot a motorist after a heated argument a week ago

Social media users responded to Shebeshxt's latest video after he was reportedly released

Shebeshxt breaks his silence after he was accused of shooting a man and charged with attempted murder. Images: Shebe_maburna

Source: Instagram

Popular Lekompo musician Shebeshxt, real name Lehohonolo Chauke, has broken his silence since he was reportedly arrested for attempted murder in Limpopo province.

Chauke recently made headlines when Sunday World reported that he was detained at a police station in Limpopo for shooting a motorist.

In his latest video, the Ambulance hitmaker shared the dates of his upcoming tour on his TikTok account on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

According to recent media reports, Shebeshxt was involved in a road rage incident, which resulted in a Limpopo man getting shot and being hospitalised.

South Africans respond to Shebeshxt's latest video

Libaba said:

"Ase bago sware bosyk thank God," (You are not arrested my guy, thank God).

Bobo reacted:

"Shebe, I want to come, mara my car is broken ke kgopela lift," (Shebe, I want to come, but my car has broken down, could I have a lift?)

Pro commented:

"Make a song like, 'Shebe O Buile' (Shebe is back) wena tsotsi, (you bad guy). A song performed by only you, no feature."

@Shebeshxtt 🔫🤞🥺 replied:

"I'm glad to see you again, Timmery."

Shebeshxt blue ticks alleged attempted murder case. Images: Shebe_Maburna

Source: Instagram

