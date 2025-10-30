Global site navigation

Shebeshxt Speaks For The First Time After The Alleged Attempted Murder Case in Limpopo
Celebrities

Shebeshxt Speaks For The First Time After The Alleged Attempted Murder Case in Limpopo

by  Rae Seleme
2 min read
  • Popular South African artist Shebeshxt has spoken for the first time after he was allegedly arrested for a road rage incident
  • The Limpopo-born musician reportedly shot a motorist after a heated argument a week ago
  • Social media users responded to Shebeshxt's latest video after he was reportedly released

Lekompo star Shebeshxt invites his fans to his December gigs after alleged attempted murder charge
Shebeshxt breaks his silence after he was accused of shooting a man and charged with attempted murder. Images: Shebe_maburna
Source: Instagram

Popular Lekompo musician Shebeshxt, real name Lehohonolo Chauke, has broken his silence since he was reportedly arrested for attempted murder in Limpopo province.

Chauke recently made headlines when Sunday World reported that he was detained at a police station in Limpopo for shooting a motorist.

The artist previously left Mzansi puzzled when a video of him kissing popular influencer Cyan Boujee trended on social media.

In his latest video, the Ambulance hitmaker shared the dates of his upcoming tour on his TikTok account on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

According to recent media reports, Shebeshxt was involved in a road rage incident, which resulted in a Limpopo man getting shot and being hospitalised.

South Africans respond to Shebeshxt's latest video

Libaba said:

"Ase bago sware bosyk thank God," (You are not arrested my guy, thank God).

Bobo reacted:

"Shebe, I want to come, mara my car is broken ke kgopela lift," (Shebe, I want to come, but my car has broken down, could I have a lift?)

Pro commented:

"Make a song like, 'Shebe O Buile' (Shebe is back) wena tsotsi, (you bad guy). A song performed by only you, no feature."

@Shebeshxtt 🔫🤞🥺 replied:

"I'm glad to see you again, Timmery."
SA reacts to Shebeshxt's latest video after attempted murder charge
Shebeshxt blue ticks alleged attempted murder case. Images: Shebe_Maburna
Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Shebeshxt challenging Tsaka to a boxing match

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African artist Shebeshxt had social media in a frenzy when he revealed he wants to fight Tsaka.

The fan-favourite Limpopo musician shared in a Facebook Live stream with Tsaka that he wants a boxing match.

Social media users responded to Shebeshxt and Tsaka's video, sharing their thoughts on the possible upcoming fight.

