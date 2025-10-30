Shebeshxt Speaks For The First Time After The Alleged Attempted Murder Case in Limpopo
- Popular South African artist Shebeshxt has spoken for the first time after he was allegedly arrested for a road rage incident
- The Limpopo-born musician reportedly shot a motorist after a heated argument a week ago
- Social media users responded to Shebeshxt's latest video after he was reportedly released
Popular Lekompo musician Shebeshxt, real name Lehohonolo Chauke, has broken his silence since he was reportedly arrested for attempted murder in Limpopo province.
Chauke recently made headlines when Sunday World reported that he was detained at a police station in Limpopo for shooting a motorist.
The artist previously left Mzansi puzzled when a video of him kissing popular influencer Cyan Boujee trended on social media.
In his latest video, the Ambulance hitmaker shared the dates of his upcoming tour on his TikTok account on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to recent media reports, Shebeshxt was involved in a road rage incident, which resulted in a Limpopo man getting shot and being hospitalised.
South Africans respond to Shebeshxt's latest video
Libaba said:
"Ase bago sware bosyk thank God," (You are not arrested my guy, thank God).
Bobo reacted:
"Shebe, I want to come, mara my car is broken ke kgopela lift," (Shebe, I want to come, but my car has broken down, could I have a lift?)
Pro commented:
"Make a song like, 'Shebe O Buile' (Shebe is back) wena tsotsi, (you bad guy). A song performed by only you, no feature."
@Shebeshxtt 🔫🤞🥺 replied:
"I'm glad to see you again, Timmery."
SA reacts to Shebeshxt challenging Tsaka to a boxing match
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African artist Shebeshxt had social media in a frenzy when he revealed he wants to fight Tsaka.
The fan-favourite Limpopo musician shared in a Facebook Live stream with Tsaka that he wants a boxing match.
Social media users responded to Shebeshxt and Tsaka's video, sharing their thoughts on the possible upcoming fight.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za