Popular South African artist Shebeshxt was allegedly arrested this week after a road rage incident with an unknown motorist

The fan-favourite Lekompo musician reportedly shot the motorist after a heated argument

Social media users previously responded to Shebeshxt's previous arrests and shootings at his performances

Limpopo-born musician Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, aka Shebeshxt, was reportedly detained this week after a road rage incident in his home province.

The Lekompo artist previously made headlines when he opened up about losing his daughter, Onthatile, in a fatal car crash.

Chauke, who recently surprised social media users when he kissed reality TV star Cyan Boujee, was reportedly detained in Limpopo.

Sunday World reported on Sunday, 26 October 2025, that the musician was arrested on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, for allegedly shooting a man, who is fighting for his life in the ICU.

Sources reveal to the publication that the Ambulance hitmaker and the unknown motorist were in a road rage incident in Limpopo on Tuesday evening.

According to the source, the artist went to park at a nearby garage after the heated argument, and the motorist followed him and was later shot at the filling station.

Chauke was reportedly handed over to the Westernburg Police Station by his lawyers on Thursday, 23 October 2025, where a case of attempted murder was apparently opened.

The popular artist was reportedly released, and the matter is being investigated by the murder and robbery unit.

According to Sunday World, Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has directed the murder and robbery unit to take over the investigation.

Briefly News contacted Mr Chauke for a comment on Sunday, 26 October 2025, for a comment. We will give an update when Mr Chauke responds to our questions.

MDN News previously shared a video on its X account of Chauke performing live, with what appeared to be a toy gun.

South Africans drag Shebeshxt for showing off his guns

@AbelMudau3 said:

"Phela, this thing is a baby and always will be. A mind that has not developed from the baby’s that can no longer."

@Reece_chantel responded:

"Shebeshxt is going nowhere, Twitter can cancel him, but he's fans are not even on this app, Facebook they hyping him saying he's disciplining the guy, if you guys know what lekompo is, then you would understand..he was not made by social media, but he's true fans made him."



@BotziMarcus wrote:

"SA, like the US, is the one other place you can get famous for doing absolutely nothing meaningful. Talent-wise wise I would rank this guy next to Skomota and Zodwa Wabantu. He is just an SA imitation of xxxtentacion. People just love bubblegum music, no real taste in great music at all."

