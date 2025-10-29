Amaroto group member Sabelo Zuma was recently accused of being a no-show and owing organisers of an event R10K

Bathong Amapiano stars always find themselves embroiled in money and no-show scandals! Recently, the Amaroto member Sabelo Zuma was accused of not pitching up for a booking he was paid for.

On Tuesday, 28 October 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula reported on social media that the Amapiano star who bought himself a brand new sleek VW car in July this year, is allegedly owing the PMG Homecoming Festival organisers R10K.

In his post, Khawula alleged that Zuma was paid the money after an agreement was made that he would perform at the festival on 27 September 2025, but due to some reasons, he told the organisers he didn't show and furthermore allegedly refused to pay back the money he had been given.

This isn't the first time Sabelo Zuma has trended on social media for all the wrong reasons, as in June 2025, he revealed that he plans to sue Mac G after the podcaster claimed that he knew the star allegedly used drugs often.

The post about his alleged no-show reads:

"Sabelo Zuma of Amaroto is refusing to refund the PMG Homecoming Festival. This comes after Sabelo Zuma failed to show up for his performance scheduled for the 27th September 2025. Sabelo Zuma stated he was attending a funeral, therefore couldn't perform at Homecoming Heritage Day Festival and Street Market. The event organisers later learned that he had lied."

Briefly News reached out to the Amapiano star regarding this matter to get his side of the story, but no response was received from him during the time of publishing the article.

See the post below:

SA reacts to the allegations against Zuma

Shortly after it was alleged that the Amapiano star owed the organisers money on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Eliz_abeth25 said:

"These artists don’t respect people. They want money up front and then don’t show up."

@MissLELOMK1 wrote:

"He definitely was the big spender at the after tears."

@gift_hlumelo commented:

"I thought these guys charge more than 50K I was also shocked by Da Musiqal Chef; they book him with R10K."

@TruthTeller_99 replied:

"How the mighty have fallen, from taking R80K to R10K for gigs. Everything went downhill when they started working with that celebrity wanna be Manager Dada."

@zuma_mazwi questioned:

"Lol, how is that your statement says he was paid R11 000, but on the F2 it clearly shows that R10 000 was paid to this Zuma Booking 1, but on the payment notification it says Zuma Booking 1 was paid R9 000?"

