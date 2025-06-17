MacG revisited the outrage he faced for the nasty comments he made about Minnie Dlamini following her breakup

In a Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Monday, 16 June 2025, MacG alleged that the outrage he faced was sponsored by a powerful individual with a grudge

MacG provided evidence to support his claims that the outrage wasn't just about what he said about Minnie Dlamini

MacG alleged that a prominent businessman funded Minnie Dlamini drama. Image: minniedlamini, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Podcast and Chill co-host MacG Mukwevho has made damning allegations about a prominent businessman. MacG faced a barrage of criticism after his nasty comments about Minnie Dlamini following her breakup with cosmetic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa.

MacG claims powerful businessman funded Minnie Dlamini backlash

MacG claimed during a Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Monday, 12 May 2025 there's a celebrity group that's plotting his downfall.

Now, in an episode that aired in YouTube on Monday 16 June 2025, MacG claimed that the outrage against him was apparently sponsored by a prominent businessman. Without naming names, MacG claimed that the prominent businessman hates the Podcast and Chill crew despite them showing him love.

“You know, when I was trending right? So, apparently, what happens is that dolly was mad with the comment, and then she called, I don’t know what relationship they have, but she called the guy that tried to kill his wife with the gun, but the gun jammed. That guy hates us bro, because we always talk about him,” MacG claimed.

MacG alleges that the prominent businessman sponsored a media and social media campaign against him.

“So, they got a Twitter army. He called all the news people that he knows, all the TV channels. That's why there was that pop-up on that channel, remember?” MacG added.

MacG provides evidence outrage was sponsored

MacG also claimed he had proof that the outrage was manufactured and pointed out how several Twitter users were all using the same wording, as if they were following a script.

MacG alleged that a prominent businessman funded the backlash over his comments about Minnie Dlamini. Image: macgunleashed, minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

“That's why I made it to parliament, bro. The recent outrage was funded, and if you go back, you can check the Twitter army; they were saying pretty much the same thing, like they were given a script. Do you get what I'm saying, and that's why I'm asking myself, I'm like, 'But we always trend, but this one is different', bro, because it was like two weeks straight, man,” MacG explained.

MacG makes damning allegations against Sabelo Zuma

Meanwhile, MacG previously had Podcast and Chill fans predicting that he would land himself in hot water after he made allegations against a popular Amapiano musician.

Briefly News reported that MacG made damning allegations against musician Sabelo Zuma.

During a Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Thursday, 12 June 2025, MacG took jabs at the Amapiano musician unprovoked.

Hilariously, MacG was giving Zuma props for having a song he believes is good, but failed to blow up. It seemed he had forgotten Zuma’s name and went on to jog Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady’s memories with damning allegations. He noted that Mellow and Sleazy worked with one of Amaroto's stars but had forgotten his name. He only knew the person was allegedly involved in drugs.

Source: Briefly News