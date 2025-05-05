Minnie Dlamini trended after TikTok footage of her busting a move resurfaced following comments by MacG

The hilarious video shows Minnie Dlamini attempting to dance while her friend Busi records her

Netizens gushed over Minnie Dlamini's beauty, charm and voice while others defended her against online hate

An old TikTok of Minnie Dlamini dancing went viral after being resurfaced. Image: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini has been as cool as a cucumber following the controversial remarks made by Podcast and Chill co-host MacG. Minnie Dlamini, who has so far issued classy responses to MacG, trended after an old TikTok video of herself dancing gained attention amid the drama.

Minnie Dlamini's old dance video goes viral

In a now-viral video posted on her TikTok account on 16 December 2024, Minnie Dlamini attempts to dance while wearing a white dress. The post was captioned:

“Who needs enemies 🤣”

Despite there being no music, Minnie Dlamini busts a few dance moves and even attempts to twerk while her friend Busi hypes her on.

Busi then tells Minnie Dlamini that she can’t dance, to which the media personality agrees. During the light-hearted exchange, Minnie then says:

“I know I can’t dance, Busi, why are you so rude?”

Busi then instructs Minnie to dip low, to which she does before they burst out laughing, and the video ends.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Minnie Dlamini's dance video

In the comments, netizens gushed at Minnie Dlamini’s ageless beauty while others were mesmerised by her voice. Here are some of the comments:

Nadi complimented:

“She might not know how to dance, but she’s got the best walk in Mzansi😍🔥🔥”

DK gushed:

“One of the most beautiful women in SA 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰”

etianemathebula said:

“She is still fine. Is that her original voice? coz wow🔥🔥🥺🥺”

Dakalo shared:

“Minnie, listen to me, girl, you are still fire. Never mind bitter people. I doubt this beauty will ever fade🤞”

Amanda Dube said:

“I legit do not understand the horrible and negative comments coming from mostly women on her post 💔💔 cleanse your hearts, people. Yooh shocking! Lapho, she is a beautiful woman! Umona wodwa nje!”

zeemzimela3

“This woman is so gorgeous. I saw her in person, she is an absolute Barbie 😭🥰🥰♥️♥️♥️Muhle uMinnie. She’s absolutely beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Mzansi slams Parliament for summoning MacG

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike is being criticised for summoning MacG to parliament over his remarks about Minnie Dlamini

The minister expressed profound disgust at the disparaging remarks made by the controversial broadcaster on an episode of Podcast and Chill.

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities also vowed to report MacG to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA), among other Constitutional and statutory bodies.

MacG breaks silence amid Minnie Dlamini drama

In related news, Briefly News reported that MacG finally responded to the backlash he has received over his comments about Minnie Dlamini.

In a trending video, the Podcast and Chill founding co-host discussed how the podcast is unscripted. He said the content is uncensored and unfiltered sparking mixed reactions from South Africans.

Source: Briefly News