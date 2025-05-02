The South African content creator Munaka recently threw shade at her ex-boss Mac G amid the Minnie Dlamini drama

The young content creator blasted Mac G for making nasty comments about Minnie Dlamini’s private part

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Munaka blasting Mac G on social media

Content creator Munaka dragged her former employee, Mac G. Image: @mooo.nakaa

Social media has been buzzing ever since the controversial podcaster Mac G made nasty comments about Minnie Dlamini after her breakup with the popular cosmetic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa.

Munaka takes a jab at former boss MacG

The South African young content creator Munaka has made headlines once again on social media after she announced her departure from Piano Pulse.

Recently, the former PianoPulse host decided to throw shade at her former boss MacG for making the nasty comments about Minnie Dlamini’s private part.

In the video posted online by @Zikamnyamane, Munaka is heard bashing Mac G during her interview on another podcast.

Netizens react to Munaka bashing Mac G

Shortly after the video went viral, many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here’s what they had to say:

@Scelo1Simelane said:

“Talking about your boss like that… not cool. Rather say less.”

@uMaster_Sandz commented:

“She’s not gonna last in the industry.”

@Oracle5152 responded:

“So, it’s fine for her to say that MacG just wanna “smash” her? What a contradiction.”

@bassyballz wrote:

“Wrong move...she is about to find out how MacG can troll a person for the whole year.”

@TwoMeNice replied:

“Rule no 1. Never talk negatively about your ex boss, your future boss is also watching and taking notes.”

@TumieB mentioned:

“Condemning Mac for what he said about a woman's genetilia then saying maybe he wants to smash but she doesn't want? Isn't that now contradictory to what she condemned?”

Munaka denies leaked explicit video

Meanwhile, bashing her former employer about the nasty remark he made about the media personality, the 22-year-old influencer and content creator decided to speak out regarding the explicit video, which she also denied, claiming that it could be a deep fake or another woman who looks exactly like her.

She said:

"Guys please stop stressing me about that video on Twitter. Like stop telling me idgaf. It's probably a deep fake or a girl that looks like me."

Muthumbi also said that her enemies are working hard to tarnish their name, but she made it known that she is giving all to God for him to fight this:

"Also, when have you seen me with black braids? Like hai, my enemies are working hard, but my God works harder. I'm giving it to God."

