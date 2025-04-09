Social media influencer Munaka Muthambi said she sought advice from a higher power after deciding to leave the popular podcast Piano Pulse

The 22-year-old left the podcast and began work on a sports-based show, The Sport Scene with Mooo.nakaa , as she begins to grow her brand

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying the young influencer made the best decision for her future, yet she will be missed

Story

Young social media influencer Munaka Muthambi, aka Mooo.nakaa, opened up about her exit from Piano Pulse, saying she sought advice from God before making the decision.

Following her exit from Piano Pulse, the popular influencer has already begun working on her social media-based show, The Sport Scene with Mooo.nakaa.

Munaka Muthambi on her last day on the podcast, 'Piano Pulse'. Image: mooo.nakaa.

Source: Instagram

Munaka, who denied starring in an explicit viral video, hopes she can reach new heights with her new show, describing the new project as a dream project.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Munaka Muthambi had her reasons for leaving Piano Pulse

Munaka speaks about her last day on Piano Pulse in the video below:

Source

https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2025-04-09-its-not-about-me-any-more-reality-tv-star-munaka-exits-piano-pulse-podcast/

According to Times Live, Munaka said she had her own reasons for leaving the show, and it had nothing to do with the recent controversy involving Gigi Lamayne and her boyfriend Reason.

Munaka said:

“I've made the decision that I'm leaving Piano Pulse and it's a tough decision for me because I want to be a part of the culture and I love these guys, but it's something I prayed about. It's not about me any more. God has spoken to me.”

Watch Munaka's appearance on 5FM in the video below:

Munaka continues to spread her wings

In addition to appearing on podcasts and hosting her own show, Munaka is also a regular on 5FM, while she previously starred on the Netflix show Love Lies Here.

The 22-year-old is also popular on social media after sharing a funny video of her and a friend, which drew favourable reactions from fans.

With so many accomplishments to her name, the future seems bright for Munaka, while fans can follow her new sports show on social media.

Influencer Munaka Muthambi has begun her life after 'Piano Pulse' Image: mooo.nakaa.

Source: Instagram

Fans wish Munaka all the best

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying Munaka made the best decision to leave Piano Pulse and wished her all the best.

Nkanyi.ziii will miss Munaka:

“Congratulations on your new journey and wish you all the best ahead. I’m going to miss you, but know that you’re loved.”

Couldthatbegio backs the decision:

“That’s the best decision you’ve made Munaka, so proud of you.”

Zo.hla agrees with the decision:

“THANK GOD, MOVE FORWARD QUEEN.”

Bigdaddy_roshkie hopes for the best:

“You need to have your own podcast. I hope your people would like that.”

Tm_.jay is a fan:

“You were a great host, and it will feel weird without you. Wishing you the best.”

Reason and Gigi Lamayne draws negative responses from local fans

As reported by Briefly News, local fans had mixed reactions after local rappers Reason and Gigi Lamayne shared a picture of their relationship.

The couple’s relationship caused headlines after Reason chose to react unexpectedly to former Piano Pulse host Munaka Muthambi over comments she made about Lamayne.

Source: Briefly News