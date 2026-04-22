Photos of Letoya Makhene's battered and bruised body surfaced online and ignited a raging debate about her past relationship

Despite having found love again and even welcoming a baby, social media never ceases to revisit her marriage to Lebo Keswa, whom many believe was behind the assault

With all fingers pointed at her, the businesswoman wasted no time in addressing the allegations; however, not everyone was buying it

Online users speculated that Lebo Keswa abused Letoya Makhene. Images: Letoya Makhene﻿/ Facebook, ZizinjaAbelungu/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Disturbing images of Letoya Makhene's severely injured body are circulating on social media, raising an alarm about her past relationships.

Leaked on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, the photos showed the actress with half of her face badly bruised and her left eye nearly swollen shut, with a black eye.

A separate, deeply graphic picture showed a leg believed to be the singer's with injuries consistent with burning. It rested on several layers of thick paper towels in an attempt to control the bleeding.

The disturbing images suggested that the injuries were not only severe but required immediate medical attention, painting a chilling picture of the reality behind closed doors and leaving many to question the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The author of the post, ZizinjaAbelungu, pointed their finger at Letoya's ex-wife Lebo Keswa, as the person behind the harrowing assault.

"Justice for Latoya Makhene. Lebo Keswa needs to be arrested for this."

The resurgence of the photo and explosive allegations arrived three years after the first wave of abuse allegations in the couple's marriage, where Letoya was painted as the abuser who, according to IOL, "beat Keswa to a pulp."

While they denied the allegations and maintained a united front, all this changed months later in 2024 when they announced their divorce.

Letoya had also alleged in 2022 that one of her exes, Tshepo Leeuw and his family had attacked her and Keswa during a heated verbal altercation at his house, an incident she claimed caused instability in her home.

Her and Keswa's high-profile split ignited a social media frenzy and was marred by allegations of infidelity, fraud and abuse, with Keswa steering the ship through podcast interviews and explosive social media rants, "exposing" the toxicity of her marriage.

As more people in the comment section debated Letoya's injuries and the part her ex-wife allegedly played in her sustaining the injuries, Keswa wasted no time in addressing the speculation and sharing the apparent truth behind her ex's bruises.

See Letoya Makhene's badly injured body below.

Social media accused Lebo Keswa of once assaulting her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene. Image: ZizinjaAbelungu

Source: Twitter

Lebo Keswa addresses abuse allegations

It wasn't long before Lebo Keswa responded to the rumours that she abused her ex-wife; however, unlike many public figures who take legal action to preserve their reputations, Lebo defended herself.

In true Lebo Keswa fashion, the businesswoman flat-out denied the allegations before proceeding to drop more files about her ex's other relationships, claiming she was assaulted by drug dealers who allegedly refused Letoya's offer in exchange for drugs.

This not being her first time sharing her experience with Letoya and her family, Keswa previously noted that so long as her ex continues "spreading lies" about her, she will not stop dragging her name through the mud.

With followers split in opinions on the couple's marriage, one thing is for certain: the drama between Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene remains a hot topic on social media.

See Lebo Keswa's post here.

Below are the reactions to Letoya Makhene's pictures, where many called for justice.

IrisJulianne said:

"Told y'all Lebo Keswa is a psycho, she belongs in a mental institution."

g_mapaya wrote:

"Lebo Keswa is a horrible human. Justice for Latoya Makhene."

kamva018 reacted:

"She is a monster."

Briefly News contacted Lebo Keswa for a comment.

Lebo Keswa defended herself against the allegations that she assaulted Letoya Makhene. Image: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

Letoya Makhene's daughter calls her out

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Letoya Makhene's tense discussion with her daughter.

The singer's firstborn confronted her about her trend of jumping from relationship to relationship, labelling it as disruptive and inconsiderate to her children.

She also called her mom out on her marriage, saying it changed how she sees her and even damaged their relationship.

Source: Briefly News