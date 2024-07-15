Lebo Keswa Drops Exclusive Bombshells About Letoya Makhene After Their Divorce: “Letoya Is Sick”
- Lebo Keswa called out her ex-wife Letoya Makhene in viral posts, spilling details about Letoya's finances and relationships
- Mzansi was shocked by the public feud, with users commenting on the drama and the couple's turbulent relationship
- Many criticised the airing of personal issues on social media, lamenting the lack of privacy in the digital age
The fight between Lebo Keswa and actress Letoya Makhene has gotten to another level. The couple who made headlines when they parted ways a few weeks ago is back at it again.
Lebo Keswa drops bombshells about Letoya Makhene
Yho, it's about to be another week of the back and forth between Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene. The stars found themselves trending on social media after Lebo's posts about her ex-wife leaked.
Per the post shared on X by a user with the handle @Lush_Beauty1, Lebo spilt some tea about Letoya's finances. The media personality who was responding to the former Generations: The Legacy actress' allegations that she stole her money said Lebo is broke.
Speaking in the tell-all posts, Lebo also wrote about the actress and singer's relationships with her baby daddies and her children.
Read the posts below:
Mzansi responds to Lebo Keswa's posts
Social media users still can't believe how a couple that was all lovey-dovey a few months ago can be on each other's necks like this.
@Lush_Beauty1 said:
"Being single is lonely, but hey, it saves you from a lot of drama. It’s peaceful."
@bozzie_t wrote:
"This gossip would have ended between 3 or maybe 5 people before social media, but now I’m also dragged into this gossip "
@Kuly_Mazing commented:
"Yoh! I hate these kind of relationships where it ends and one or both decides to air personal stuff like these. Is it not possible to ignore stuff instead of clearing your name even if you are provoked by someone."
Source: Briefly News
